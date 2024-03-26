CONVERSATIONS: David Letterman with Alex Honnold to be Presented at PAC NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Perelman Performing Arts Center will present award-winning comedian and television broadcaster David Letterman in “Conversations: David Letterman with Alex Honnold” on April 25, 2024 at 7:00PM. The Late-Night legend brings his trademark dry humor, irreverence, and sincere curiosity to PAC NYC for an unforgettable evening of conversation with rock climbing phenom.

This continues PAC NYC’s series of high-profile conversations featuring award-winning authors, bestselling storytellers, and cultural changemakers from the worlds of art, entertainment, media, sports and politics. Past conversations have featured Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush and Walter Isaacson.

was the longest-running late-night broadcaster in American history with over 33 years on late-night television. As a writer, performer, and producer, Letterman is one of the most-nominated individuals in Emmy Award® history, with 52 nominations, resulting in 10 wins. Letterman is also a two-time Peabody-Award winner and a Kennedy Center Honoree. Letterman produced the Disney+ docu-special, Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman (2023). Letterman can currently be seen hosting My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, a five-time Emmy-nominated interview show streaming on Netflix, featuring guests including former President Barack Obama, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Tina Fey, Jay-Z, Malala, Melinda Gates and Billie Eilish.

ALEX HONNOLD

is a professional adventure rock climber whose audacious free-solo ascents of America’s biggest cliffs have made him one of the most recognized and followed climbers in the world. A gifted but hard-working athlete, Alex “No Big Deal” Honnold is known as much for his humble, self-effacing attitude as he is for the dizzyingly tall cliffs he has climbed without a rope to protect him if he falls. Honnold has been profiled by 60 Minutes and the New York Times, featured on the cover of National Geographic, appeared in international television commercials and starred in numerous adventure films including the Emmy-nominated “Alone on the Wall.” Honnold is sponsored by The North Face, Black Diamond, La Sportiva, Ando and Stride Health and is a board member of El Cap Climbing Gyms. He is the founder of the Honnold Foundation, an environmental non-profit. And to this day, he maintains his simple “dirtbag-climber” existence, living out of his van and traveling the world in search of the next great vertical adventure.

TICKETS & MEMBERSHIPS

are available at PACNYC.org or by calling 212.266.3000. Memberships during this inaugural season begin at $10 and will entitle you to this pre-sale.

Starting today, March 26, PAC NYC members can purchase tickets to Conversations: David Letterman with Guest Alex Honnold.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 29 at 10 am.

All performances are located at PAC NYC at 251 Fulton Street.

The public can sign up for important updates from PAC NYC at PACNYC.org/sign-up.