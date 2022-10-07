CONFUSION Comes to United Solo 2022

Lost and bewildered, a solitary clown uses found objects to explore different personas in a series of slapstick pantomime sketches. Philadelphia theatre artist Hank Curry brings his unique comic voice to the New York stage as he embarks on a picaresque journey through the pitfalls and pratfalls of modern life by trying on several unique identities, each with their own unlikely obstacles.

Run away and join the circus of modern society with this Tatiesque play in the silent comedy tradition that reveals the common characteristics that make us human in ways that can be challenging but are ultimately joyful.

"Confusion" plays at Theatre Row, 420 W 42nd Street, New York NY on October 21st, 8:30 PM.