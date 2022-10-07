Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CONFUSION Comes to United Solo 2022

“Confusion” plays at Theatre Row, 420 W 42nd Street, New York NY on October 21st, 8:30 PM.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  
CONFUSION Comes to United Solo 2022

Lost and bewildered, a solitary clown uses found objects to explore different personas in a series of slapstick pantomime sketches. Philadelphia theatre artist Hank Curry brings his unique comic voice to the New York stage as he embarks on a picaresque journey through the pitfalls and pratfalls of modern life by trying on several unique identities, each with their own unlikely obstacles.

Run away and join the circus of modern society with this Tatiesque play in the silent comedy tradition that reveals the common characteristics that make us human in ways that can be challenging but are ultimately joyful.

"Confusion" plays at Theatre Row, 420 W 42nd Street, New York NY on October 21st, 8:30 PM.




More Hot Stories For You


Rattlestick Theater Presents The World Premiere Of THE GETT By Playwright Liba Vaynberg, Directed By Daniella TopolRattlestick Theater Presents The World Premiere Of THE GETT By Playwright Liba Vaynberg, Directed By Daniella Topol
October 6, 2022

Rattlestick Theater will present the world premiere of THE GETT, written by emerging playwright Liba Vaynberg, starting November 9th, 2022.
Primary Stages to Present PEERLESS Events and Creative Access Grant ReadingsPrimary Stages to Present PEERLESS Events and Creative Access Grant Readings
October 6, 2022

PRIMARY STAGES will present additional programming for their Fall 2022 season, including readings, panels and talkbacks for their fall production peerless and the Creative Access Grant Recipients Reading Series.  
World Premiere of Liba Vaynberg's THE GETT to be Presented by Rattlestick Theater in NovemberWorld Premiere of Liba Vaynberg's THE GETT to be Presented by Rattlestick Theater in November
October 6, 2022

Rattlestick Theater will present the world premiere of THE GETT, written by emerging playwright Liba Vaynberg, starting November 9th, 2022. THE GETT is a deeply personal story that raises key questions about love, loss, and personal regeneration post-crisis.
The Anderson Brothers' THE JOURNEY OF JAZZ to Open at 59E59 in NovemberThe Anderson Brothers' THE JOURNEY OF JAZZ to Open at 59E59 in November
October 6, 2022

59E59 Theaters’ musical favorites The Anderson Brothers will return with a new show featuring beloved numbers by Scott Joplin, Louis Armstrong, George Gershwin, Django Reinhart, Duke Ellington, Dave Brubeck, and Antonio Carlos Jobim, among others. The Journey of Jazz will run for 16 shows, Nov 29 - Dec 11. 
Cast and Creative Team Announced for STARDUST ROAD at York Theatre CompanyCast and Creative Team Announced for STARDUST ROAD at York Theatre Company
October 6, 2022

The York Theatre Company has announced the full cast and creative team for will the New York premiere of Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road, conceived by Susan H. Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld, and Lawrence Yurman, developed with Hoagy Bix Carmichael, and featuring music by the legendary Hoagy Carmichael. 