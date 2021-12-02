COMEDIANS CAROLING to Take The Stage At The People's Improv Theatre

COMEDIANS CAROLING is coming to The People's Improv Theatre for one night only on Sunday, December 12th! This holiday benefit comedy show features NYC's brightest up-and-coming comedians performing hilarious versions of your beloved holiday songs. It's a night packed full of music and laughter, all for a good cause!

Ticket proceeds will be donated to, Comedy Gives Back, a nonprofit helping comedians in need both financially and with mental health services. "I recently learned about the organization, and knowing the holidays can be particularly hard for comedians, I thought this would be a great way to give back to our community," said the show's creator/producer, Erin Richardson.

Richardson is also a writer and performer in the show along with eleven other comedians: Dylan Adler, Jon Bershad, Camber Carpenter, Dominique Nisperos, Erica Diederich, Eddie Dougrou, Maggie Lalley, David Morton, Patrick Reidy, Tiffany Springle, and Jillian Vitko.

COMEDIANS CAROLING takes the stage Sunday, December 12th at 8PM ET at The People's Improv Theatre, 154 W 29th Street, New York, NY 10001. Tickets are available through the theatre's website: www.thepit-nyc.com/events/comedians-caroling/. Donations can be made to Comedy Gives Back through their website, comedygivesback.com, or at www.givebutter.com/bIMNZh.