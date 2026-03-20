COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE to Present One-Week Extension at MCC Theater

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Cold War Choir Practice, a play with music by 2026 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winner Ro Reddick and directed by Tony Award nominee Knud Adams, will have a one-week extension at MCC Theater. Previously scheduled to close on March 29, the production will now run through Sunday, April 5, 2026 at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space in the Newman Mills Theater.

In Cold War Choir Practice, a young girl is embroiled in intrigue when her estranged uncle, a prominent Black conservative, brings his mysteriously ill wife home for the holidays. Cold War Choir Practice is an explosion of roller disco, Reaganomics, espionage, and cults, underscored by the cryptic Syracuse, NY, chapter of the Seedlings of Peace Children’s Chorus.