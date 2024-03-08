CLOWN BAR 2 and THE MOTH PROJECT To Premiere At 2024 New York City Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FRIGID New York will present the New York Premiere of Adam Szymkowicz's Clown Bar 2 at Parkside Lounge and The MOTH PROJECT - Music/Pictures/Words at MCM Stages as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival in April. These productions are part of the NYC Fringe Festival's Bring Your Own Venue site-specific programming this year. The productions will run April 3-21 at Parkside Lounge and MCM Stages.

CLOWN BAR 2

Return to the scene of the crime for the highly-anticipated NYC premiere of CLOWN BAR 2, follow-up to the hit noir-thriller-comedy-NYT Critic's Pick by Adam Szymkowicz. There's been a murder at Clown Bar. Grab a drink and a seltzer-gun and follow two cops undercover to crack the case as you immerse yourself in the clown crime underworld at Parkside Lounge. Sun 4/14 at 2pm, Mon 4/15 at 7:30pm, Tue 4/16 at 7:30pm, Sat 4/20 at 3pm & 7:30pm & Sun 4/21 at 3pm at Parkside Lounge

The MOTH PROJECT

Music/Pictures/Words Presented by The Moth Project - New York, NY Written Peter Kiesewalter David Attenborough meets Laurie Anderson in The MOTH PROJECT - Music/Pictures/Words, a show tracing the parallel journeys of a moth's life cycle and one family's migration to North America. Transformation, seduction, death/life - themes experienced in both the human and natural world – are explored with stunning visuals, live music, storytelling and science. Sat 4/6 & 4/13 at 7pm & 9pm at MCM Stages 60 minutes

The New York City Fringe Festival (formally the FRIGID Fringe Festival) is an open lottery-based theater festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in an environment that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. New York City Fringe is a proud member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF) and the United States Associate of Fringe Festivals.