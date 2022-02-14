CINDY OF ARC to Have World Premiere at Off-Broadway's Dixon Place

ORDEAL MUSIC has announced the world premiere production of Cynthia Kaplan's CINDY OF ARC, directed by Dani Davis. Cindy of Arc will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Dixon Place, (161A Chrystie Street, NY NY 10002). Performances are at 7:30 pm on February 28, March 7, and March 14. Tickets are $17-$25 and available at dixonplace.org.

CINDY OF ARC is a comedy about the problem men have with lying and where that's gotten the rest of us. Cindy of Arc is just like "American Utopia" but with expletives, politics, religion, dogs, cannibals, Nazis, thirteen songs, no David Byrne, and no Utopia. And no choreographer. And no money. And it's a comedy. And we wear our shoes. But otherwise, very similar.

"As Shakespeare, who was, granted, a misogynist and anti-semite, once said, "Truth will out". CINDY OF ARC is on a mission to get the truth out, the long truth, from Plato to Moe Brooks, from Pandora to Dr. Deborah Birx, from Hillel the Elder to Olympia Dukakis, may she rest in peace," remarks long-time essayist, actress and comedy performer Kaplan, who felt compelled to write the play after delivering her political and social commentary in print and on stage. "There's a lot of ground to cover on the truth front. And there are songs."

The production stars Cynthia Kaplan* (Cindy of Arc) Theater: Wild Nights with Emily (Boston Center for the Arts), How to Write While You Sleep (Soho Rep), Denise Goes Down the Aisle (Atlantic Theater Co.) Sleeping Dogs (Intar). Film: Wild Nights with Emily, Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same, Work. Her band, The Cynthia Kaplan Ordeal, has appeared at NY's Joe's Pub, The Knitting Factory, City Winery, The Cutting Room.

Kaplan is joined onstage by two musicians:

Michael Hunter (Mike/musician/Musical Director) Broadway: The Band's Visit, Tootsie. Mike is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist and tours with bands, works as a session musician for major record labels, and fronts his own project, Harmony with Hunter. www.harmonywithhunter.com

Anthony Norman (Anthony/musician) The Prom (OBC), Mare of Easttown (HBO), Chicago Med (NBC), Murder for Two (FLMTF), Newsies 1st Nat'l Tour. www.anthonyjnorman.com

Christopher Jahnke (Broadway: Porgy and Bess (Tony nom), Legally Blonde, Les Miserables (New Orchestrations), Memphis) provided additional orchestrations and arrangements and Nate Patten (Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Beauty and the Beast, The Prom) is music supervisor. Georgia Monroe is associate producer and Ashlyn Inman is the social media director. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

CINDY OF ARC plays the following schedule:

February 28 (opening) at 7:30 pm

March 7 at 7:30 pm - talk back after show with CBS Sunday Morning's Nancy Giles and will include benefit tickets

March 14 at 7:30 pm

*additional performances may be announced.

Tickets are $22 $22 in advance, $25 at door (Students & Seniors, $17 in advance, $20 at the door) and are now available online at www.DixonPlace.org or in person at the theater half hour prior to the performance.

Running Time: 70 minutes

Website: www.cindyofarc.com

Facebook: Cindy of Arc

Instagram: cindyofarc