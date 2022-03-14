CINDY OF ARC Extends at Dixon Place

ORDEAL MUSIC has announced the world premiere production of Cynthia Kaplan's CINDY OF ARC, directed by Dani Davis has added two more performances of the laugh-out-loud sold-out hit! Cindy of Arc is now playing at Off-Broadway's Dixon Place, (161A Chrystie Street, NY NY 10002). Performances are at 7:30 pm on March 14, and the newly added March 21 and March 28. Tickets are $17-$25 and available at dixonplace.org. Come see the show tonight! Press are invited to any performance.

CINDY OF ARC is a comedy about the problem men have with lying and where that's gotten the rest of us. Cindy of Arc is just like "American Utopia" but with expletives, politics, religion, dogs, cannibals, Nazis, thirteen songs, no David Byrne, and no Utopia. And no choreographer. And no money. And it's a comedy. And we wear our shoes. But otherwise, very similar.

According to journalist and music reviewer Gordon Nash, "The most important thing to make clear is that Ms. Kaplan is epically funny, and hyper-intelligent. In other words, she's insane in the best sense of the word. The show is filled with politics of the left wing sort, word play, and a world view shaped in equal parts by being a woman and a Jew...You should not be reading this until after you bought your tickets. Make sure to buy for your friends that might want to go. If your friends don't then find better friends and go with them."

Kaplan is not new to the comedy scene, she began her career in comedy on the alternative scene stages of Moonwork, Surf Reality, and Cucharacha. She co-hosted a comedy show for four years with Nancy Giles at the West Bank Cafe and most recently is in year six of co-hosting The Ruthless Comedy Hour with Karen Bergreen at Stand-Up New York. She also has a long history with her band, The Cynthia Kaplan Ordeal, and has appeared at NY's Joe's Pub, The Knitting Factory, City Winery, The Cutting Room.

The production stars Cynthia Kaplan* (Wild Nights with Emily (Boston Center for the Arts), How to Write While You Sleep (Soho Rep)) as Cindy of Arc and she is joined onstage by two musicians, Michael Hunter (Broadway: The Band's Visit, Tootsie) as Mike/musician/Musical Director and Anthony Norman (The Prom) as (Anthony/musician). Christopher Jahnke (Broadway: Porgy and Bess (Tony nom), Legally Blonde, Les Miserables (New Orchestrations), Memphis) provided additional orchestrations and arrangements, Nate Patten (Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Beauty and the Beast, The Prom) is music supervisor and Shannon Slaton is the sound designer. Georgia Monroe is associate producer and Ashlyn Inman is the social media director. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

CINDY OF ARC plays the March 14, 21, and 28 at 7:30 pm. Running Time: 70 minutes

Tickets are $22 $22 in advance, $25 at door (Students & Seniors, $17 in advance, $20 at the door) and are now available online at www.DixonPlace.org or in person at the theater half hour prior to the performance.

Website: www.cindyofarc.com; Facebook: Cindy of Arc; Instagram: cindyofarc