CHICK FLIX Announces Off-Broadway Cast

Chick Flix is opening Off-Broadway May 21, 2021.

Musical improvisers recreate the past, present and future of YOUR RELATIONSHIP in an unforgettable Off-Broadway musical comedy. Each night we will briefly interview a brave couple in the audience and create a new "Chick Flix" inspired by their relationship. Skip the movies and watch your love story on a stage.

Tickets start at $45. Click here to purchase.

Created by Emmy award winner Jacki Thrapp starring a vaccinated cast including Amara Leonard, Ashley Morton, Bobby Allan, Chris Clark, Christine Fiala, Jake Keefe, Jimmy Roberts, Kate Billingsley, Morgan DeTogne, Nicole Delsack, Pat Swearingen, Reise Hooper and Russell Johnson. Music direction by Miles Mandwelle.

This is a Thrapp Theatrics production. Executive produced by Jacki Thrapp (Thrapp Theatrics) in association with Michael Sgouros and The Players Theatre. Produced by Stephanie Driscoll.

Our show follows strict safety guidelines. The Players Theatre has a new air filtration system, socially distanced seating (at 33% capacity) and requires mask wearing. An entire team of certified coronavirus response officers will be on hand for each performance to make sure all safety procedures are followed.