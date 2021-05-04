Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHICK FLIX Announces Off-Broadway Cast

Created by Emmy award winner Jacki Thrapp starring a vaccinated cast.

May. 4, 2021  

CHICK FLIX Announces Off-Broadway Cast

Chick Flix is opening Off-Broadway May 21, 2021.

Musical improvisers recreate the past, present and future of YOUR RELATIONSHIP in an unforgettable Off-Broadway musical comedy. Each night we will briefly interview a brave couple in the audience and create a new "Chick Flix" inspired by their relationship. Skip the movies and watch your love story on a stage.

Tickets start at $45. Click here to purchase.

Created by Emmy award winner Jacki Thrapp starring a vaccinated cast including Amara Leonard, Ashley Morton, Bobby Allan, Chris Clark, Christine Fiala, Jake Keefe, Jimmy Roberts, Kate Billingsley, Morgan DeTogne, Nicole Delsack, Pat Swearingen, Reise Hooper and Russell Johnson. Music direction by Miles Mandwelle.

This is a Thrapp Theatrics production. Executive produced by Jacki Thrapp (Thrapp Theatrics) in association with Michael Sgouros and The Players Theatre. Produced by Stephanie Driscoll.

Our show follows strict safety guidelines. The Players Theatre has a new air filtration system, socially distanced seating (at 33% capacity) and requires mask wearing. An entire team of certified coronavirus response officers will be on hand for each performance to make sure all safety procedures are followed.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler
Hayley Podschun
Hayley Podschun

Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories
VIDEO: Melissa Errico, Melissa Manchester, Tony Orlando & More Perform Remix of COVID- Photo

VIDEO: Melissa Errico, Melissa Manchester, Tony Orlando & More Perform Remix of COVID-19 BLUES

Photo Flash: See Marla Mindelle, Frankie Grande, Constantine Rousouli, Alex Ellis & Mo Photo

Photo Flash: See Marla Mindelle, Frankie Grande, Constantine Rousouli, Alex Ellis & More in TITANIQUE: THE MAIDEN VOYAGE CONCERT

Kelli OHara, Nicki Richards and More to Appear at SAY 2021 Virtual Gala Honoring Dr. Cleav Photo

Kelli O'Hara, Nicki Richards and More to Appear at SAY 2021 Virtual Gala Honoring Dr. Cleavon Gilman

Jihye Lee Quintet Will Perform at Flushing Town Hall For APA Heritage Month Photo

Jihye Lee Quintet Will Perform at Flushing Town Hall For APA Heritage Month


More Hot Stories For You

  • Seoul Spring Festival of Chamber Music Will Return in May 2021
  • K-Pop Idols From SHINee, Day 6, NU'EST and GOT7 Will Lead Korean Production of MIDNIGHT SUN
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Korea Opera Festival Set For May and June 2021