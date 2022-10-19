Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHARACT-ARAOKE Returns to The Squirrel Comedy Theatre Next Weekend

The performance takes place on Saturday, October 29th.

Oct. 19, 2022  

CHARACT-ARAOKE Returns to The Squirrel Comedy Theatre Next Weekend

CHARACT-ARAOKE is once again taking the stage at The Squirrel Comedy Theatre! On Saturday, October 29th this successful musical character show will put up another laugh-packed performance at Under St Marks.

Boasting a cast of the brightest up-and-coming comedians in NYC, CHARACT-ARAOKE is surely to be a show you do not want to miss. This month's cast of writer/performers have been seen on Comedy Central, MTV, Funny or Die, Vulture, Toronto Sketch Fest, and much more.

Blending sketch comedy with musical theater, CHARACT-ARAOKE delivers a high energy, hilarious comedy show unlike any other in NYC. Be sure to check it out!

CHARACT-ARAOKE's cast consists of Paul Cohen, Erica Diederich, Carolyn Egan, Shannon Krowicki, Dominique Nisperos, Laura Ornella, Patrick Reidy, Erin Richardson, Alexandra Sanchez, and Tiffany Springle.

CHARACT-ARAOKE takes place on Saturday, October 29th. Doors 10PM ET. Show 10:30PM ET. Under St Marks Theater, 94 St Marks Place, New York, NY. Info/tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204198®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesquirrelnyc.com%2Fevent-details%2Fcharact-araoke-3?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





