CHARACT-ARAOKE Returns To The Squirrel Theater This Month

CHARACT-ARAOKE is returning to The Squirrel Theatre on Sunday, August 14th. After a successful premiere in June, the musical character show will once again take the stage at Under St Marks.

Boasting a cast of the brightest up-and-coming comedians in NYC, CHARACT-ARAOKE is surely to be a show you do not want to miss. This month's cast of writer/performers have been seen on Comedy Central, MTV, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Chris Gethard Presents, National Tour of Jersey Boys, New Faces: Characters Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, and more.

Blending sketch comedy with musical theater, CHARACT-ARAOKE delivers a high energy, hilarious comedy show unlike any other in NYC. Be sure to check it out.

CHARACT-ARAOKE performs Sunday, August 14th at The Squirrel Theatre at Under St Marks (94 St Marks Pl). Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 7:30pm. In-person and live-streaming tickets available: https://www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:163/

CHARACT-ARAOKE's cast consists of Dylan Adler, Jon Bander, Fallon Boles, Erica Diederich, David Morton, Laura Ornella, Patrick Reidy, Erin Richardson, and Tiffany Springle.