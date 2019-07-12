Broadway Bound Theatre Fest Expands Lineup and Heads to Theatre Row

In a celebratory move uptown to the theater district, the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, celebrating its third year in Manhattan announced today, its 2019 season lineup at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street. In just three short years BBTF has evolved into an elevated and sophisticated theatre festival, upping the ante and the exposure for its participating playwrights, but still maintaining its reputation and classification as a boutique festival, featuring 18 curated new works on its main stage and three staged readings in its Incubator Reading Series. www.broadwayboundfestival.com



BBTF has earned the reputation for being very selective because each play is highly evaluated and critiqued and playwrights are expected to continue developing their plays as they learn how to self-produce, which is part of the festival's mission. The move to Theatre Row was made with those playwrights in mind.



"Quite simply, we wanted to give our playwrights a taste of putting up a production of their own work in a professional, respected Off-Broadway venue. Theatre Row is top-notch," said Lenore Skomal, BBTF Director. "And it's an incredible opportunity to have a show open there. We have a lot of seasoned vets this year compared to our first year," said Skomal. "By taking the step to enter our festival and learn about self-producing in a nurturing and supportive environment, they are essentially taking their careers into their own hands, which we encourage because we are all about empowering artists."



All BBTF shows all run for approximately 60-90 minutes, with no intermission. The box office opens 30 minutes before showtime.



Week 1 is July 30 - August 4, Week 2 runs August 6 -11, Week 3 is August 13-18 and Week 4 runs August 20-25.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You