Broadway Belts for PFF! 2024 Raises Record $516,000 for Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

This year’s Broadway Belts for PFF!, held on March 18 at SONY Hall in New York City, shattered fundraising records with $516,00 in donations and continuing to climb.

“The outpouring of support for the pulmonary fibrosis community is truly inspiring and we are forever grateful to our sponsors, donors and attendees,” said Scott Staszak, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the PFF. “This record-breaking achievement brings us closer to a cure and fills us with renewed hope for the future of patients and their families.”

Led by Tony-award winning actress and comedienne Julie Halston (Broadway’s Tootsie, Hairspray, Gypsy and TV’s Sex and the City and And Just Like That), Broadway Belts for PFF! showcased Broadway’s brightest stars. The event attracted a sold-out, in-person crowd and over 1,000 virtual attendees.

The star-studded cast of Broadway Belts for PFF! 2024 featured renowned performers including:

Liz Callaway (Grammy nominee for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Tony nominee for Baby, Miss Saigon, Cats)

Robert Creighton (Frozen, Cagney)

Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)

Casey Likes (Back to the Future, Almost Famous)

Jose Llana (Here Lies Love, The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Spamalot, Beetlejuice, A Catered Affair)

Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical, Mean Girls)

Raena White (Some Like It Hot, Chicago)

This year's Ralph Howard Legacy Award was presented to the Hales Family Foundation in honor of the late Thomas Hales, a dedicated supporter of the PF community. Following his diagnosis in 2007, Thomas Hales became an advocate for pulmonary fibrosis, and his son, Terence Hales, continues his legacy as a PFF board member and founder of the PFF Walk New York City.

Pulmonary fibrosis affects more than 250,000 Americans, causing irreversible scarring in the lungs. Fifty-thousand new cases are diagnosed each year. Funds through Broadway Belts for PFF! play a critical role in supporting vital research, providing educational resources, and ensuring access to programs for patients and their families.

Directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister) with Christopher McGovern (Cagney) as Musical Director, Broadway Belts for PFF! was produced for the fourteenth year by D. Michael Dvorchak, Sue Frost (Memphis, Come From Away), and Julie Halston.

To donate and to sign up for news about Broadway Belts for PFF! 2025, visit BroadwayBeltsforPFF.org