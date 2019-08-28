Bob Stromberg's Show THAT WONDER BOY Returns To The United Solo Festival

Bob Stromberg's comic theatrical show That Wonder Boy is honored to be selected as a "Best of 10 Years" show for the 10th Anniversary season of the United Solo Theatre Festival in New York City this October, performing at Theatre Row on October 5 at 2:00 p.m.

Winner of 3 Top Awards at 2015 United Solo Theatre Festival

Best One-Man Show * Best Direction (Risa Brainin) * Audience Award

The show is a warm-hearted, laugh-out-loud exploration of life and art that begins with a flying baby and soars on a creative flight of laughter, joy, and wonder through the eyes of a boy growing up in an artless environment, only to be blindsided by the beauty of art. Though his character's story is unique, Stromberg has a way of evoking universal emotional moments that we all recognize.

Stromberg is a co-author and veteran performer of the international hit Triple Espresso-a highly caffeinated comedy and author of "The Wide-Eyed Creative" podcast. The Chicago Sun Times calls him "...a mesmerizing physical comedian" and the London Times, "...a genuinely funny man."

That Wonder Boy is directed by Risa Brainin, an award-winning freelance director and Founder/Artistic Director of the groundbreaking new play development program LAUNCH PAD at UC Santa Barbara. Brainin formerly served on the artistic staff at the Guthrie Theater and has directed for numerous theaters around the country. Music and soundscape are by composer/musical director Michael Pearce Donley, set and costumes by Nayna Ramey, lighting by Michael Klaers.

Performances at Theatre Row/Studio Theatre, 410 West 42nd Street (btw 9th & 10th Ave), NYC, NY 10036. Subways: A/C/E to 42nd Street. Tickets are $45.00 and are available at the Theatre Row Box Office or at or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200. Running time: 100 minutes

www.thatwonderboy.com





