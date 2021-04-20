Bill Irwin & Mary Lou and Joe Quinlan to be Honored at Irish Rep's THE INDOMITABLE IRISHRY 2021 Online Gala Celebration

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced The Indomitable Irishry: An Online Celebration, this season's Gala benefit production, which will stream online on Monday June 14, 2021 at 7:30pm ET. The evening will honor Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (On Beckett) and Mary Lou and Joe Quinlan, longtime members of the Irish Rep family both on and off stage.

Join Irish Rep online for an evening of music and songs celebrating their thirty-two years of bringing the best Irish and Irish American stories to the stage. This one-night-only event, whose title is drawn from W.B. Yeats's poem "Under Ben Bulben," will celebrate their "indomitable Irishry" and look to the future as they celebrate the artistic accomplishments of the acclaimed master clown, Tony Award-winning actor and MacArthur, Guggenheim and Fulbright Fellow Bill Irwin and present the Champions of the Arts Award to best-selling author and marketing powerhouse, Mary Lou Quinlan, and Joe Quinlan, former president of Time Inc. Television and senior producer of the "MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour."

"We are beyond thrilled to honor our dear friends Mary Lou and Joe Quinlan and the great Bill Irwin at our virtual gala this year," said Artistic Director Charlotte Moore and Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly. "Mary Lou and Joe have been steadfast supporters of our theatre for as long as anybody can remember, and their genuine passion for our productions and for all things Ireland is inspiring. Bill has not only brought his wisdom and humor to Irish Rep audiences with his award-winning On Beckett both on stage and screen, he has also helped raise the profile of our company. We are proud to be able to salute our friends, Bill Irwin and Mary Lou and Joe Quinlan."

The evening will be directed and arranged by Artistic Director Charlotte Moore (Meet Me in St. Louis), produced by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly (A Touch of the Poet) and feature an orchestra and chorus under the director of John Bell (Meet Me in St. Louis). Additional details will be announced at a later date.

All proceeds benefit Irish Repertory Theatre and will allow them to continue to employ actors and theatre artists, while producing vital new works by Irish and Irish American Playwrights.

