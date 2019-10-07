Betsy Wolfe Joins Abingdon's Celebration of Andrew Lippa

Abingdon Theatre Company today announced that Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos) will "join the party" at its upcoming Benefit Gala where they will honor Tony Award-nominated composer & lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party, Big Fish) in celebration of the company's 27th anniversary season. The event will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Sony Hall (235 West 46th Street) and include cocktails, dinner and a musical celebration. Tickets are now on sale. A limited number of single tickets are available for $250 (tax deductible) and may be obtained here. To sponsor a table or make a donation, contact Jeremy Bailey at gala@abingdontheatre.com.

Ms. Wolfe, who will sing "Life of The Party" from The Wild Party, joins the previously announced starry cast for the entertainment portion of the evening, to be directed by Abingdon Theatre Company Artistic Director Chad Austin with choreography by Broadway's Deidre Goodwin (A Chorus Line), are Christy Altamore (Anastasia), two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello Dolly, Finian's Rainbow), Audrey Caldwell (Falsettos), Jessica Hendy (Cats, Aida), Morgan James (Motown: The Musical), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita (Zorro), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Julia Murney (The Wild Party), Rachel Potter (The Addams Family, Evita), John Riddle (Frozen), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, Smokey Joe's Café), Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures), Christina Sajous (Baby, It's You, Holler If You Hear Me), Carrie St. Louis (Rock of Ages, Kinky Boots), Alysha Umphress (Smokey Joe's Café, On The Town), Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady, Hello Dolly!) and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show).

In an earlier statement Chad Austin, Abingdon Theatre Company's Artistic Director said "Celebrating Andrew Lippa's contribution to the theatre and the mark he's made on off-Broadway is the perfect way to enter Abingdon's 27th season. Andrew is not only an inspiration to me as an artist but leads the pack of men who have set great examples of integrity within our community."

"Somewhere in my youth or childhood (which, by my count, only ended about 4+ decades ago) I must have done something good.," says Mr. Lippa. "In reality, it's the Abingdon Theatre Company doing the good somethings: Making new productions of new plays and musicals and spreading the gospel of great theatre. To be honored by this great company, to be celebrated by the great talent joining everyone at the October 28th gala, is to be reminded that I, too, have been blessed by companies like this one, filling the world with passionately told stories on a New York stage. Bravo, Abingdon!

Photo Credit: Justin Patterson





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You