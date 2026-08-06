Beth Malone, Ryan J. Haddad and More to Star in World Premiere of GOOD TIME CHARLIE at The Public

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The Public Theater has revealed the cast for the world premiere of GOOD TIME CHARLIE, written by Obie Award-winning Ryan J. Haddad and directed by Danny Sharron. The duo reunites after their Lortel and Drama Desk-nominated production of Hold Me in the Water at Playwrights Horizons. Haddad is also an alumnus of The Public’s Emerging Writers Group, where he began to develop GOOD TIME CHARLIE. He returns to The Public following the successful and groundbreaking production of DARK DISABLED STORIES, which received an Obie Award for Best American New Play. Performances will begin in The Public’s Martinson Hall on Thursday, September 24 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance. The production runs through Sunday, October 18 with an official opening night on Friday, October 9.

As a young man, Charlie dreamt of a life on the stage, but his parents thought dentistry sounded better, so he channeled his passion for culture into his nephew Ryan—a fellow theater-loving gay kid with Broadway ambitions. Spanning more than three decades, GOOD TIME CHARLIE is a multigenerational story of gay men growing up, falling in love, and cherishing the arts. Directed by Danny Sharron, this comedic, theatrical love letter celebrates the people who teach us how to dream.

The complete ensemble-cast of GOOD TIME CHARLIE includes Sherz Aletaha (Understudy), Timothy Bagley (Lou), Nicholas Barrón (Understudy), Michael Cristofer (Sheldon), Ryan J. Haddad (Ryan), Beth Malone (Janice), Nael Nacer (Charlie Sr./Bob), Artemis Pebdani (Joan/Judy), Jonathan Raviv (Charlie), and Doug Shapiro (Understudy).

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