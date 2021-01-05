BWW Interview: Company XIV's Austin McCormick Talks NUTCRACKER ROUGE COCKTAILS & BURLESQUE AT HOME

Company XIV has a treat for the holiday season, and it's being brought directly to you! Unable to present their 10th anniversary production of Nutcracker Rouge due to the pandemic, Company XIV is offering sexy, decadent streaming entertainment and a curated cocktail kit to ring in the new year.

Nutcracker Rouge Cocktails & Burlesque at Home features 8 brand new and signature recorded acts by the incredible performers of XIV, featuring circus, singing and burlesque. As a companion to the sultry performances, Austin Mccormick, Founder and Artistic Director, has curated a glorious menu of cocktails, which will be shipped directly for patrons to make at home.

Nutcracker Rouge is being released to subscribers for unlimited on demand viewing through January 31.



Check out the official teaser below!

How was the idea for "Nutcracker Rouge Cocktails & Burlesque at Home" conceived?

I was missing Théâtre XIV so much that I began playing the pre-show playlist in my apartment, burning frankincense and making signature XIV cocktails pining for the good old days of booze and butts. I started thinking that maybe there was a way to bring a little bit of XIV's glittery magic into our homes during this strangely isolating and lonely time...

We mounted the first production of Nutcracker Rouge, our critically acclaimed annual holiday spectacular, 10 years ago in a warehouse in Gowanus, Brooklyn. With plans to mount a 10th anniversary production of Nutcracker Rouge foiled by the pandemic, we've recorded 8 brand new and signature acts at Théâtre XIV. The first of these acts, featuring resident opera-singing aerialist, Marcy "Operagaga" Richardson, premiered on Thanksgiving Day (November 26). Subsequent acts featuring circus, singing and sultry burlesque have been released weekly through New Year's Eve.

I curated an ultra-luxe cocktail kit to accompany the performances shipped directly to patrons at home. The kit includes bespoke cocktail recipes, gold-plated barware, a collection of garnishes and bitters, and 24 premium spirits, liqueurs, champagne and wine. Sensual cocktail lessons taught by the beauties of XIV have been released alongside each act.

Can you give us an overview of the packages that are available to purchase?

NUTCRACKER ROUGE AT HOME STREAMING

Priced at $150, the package includes 8 newly filmed streaming acts from Nutcracker Rouge, released weekly beginning Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve, and 8 sensual cocktail lessons taught by the beauties of Company XIV who will show you step-by-step instructions for creating each deliciously immersive Nutcracker themed cocktail.

GOLD PACKAGE

Priced at $350, the package includes everything in "NUTCRACKER ROUGE AT HOME" and a gold-plated barware set. Create cocktails in style with a gold-plated shaker, crystal mixing glass and other professional accoutrement. Your home bar will dazzle.

SUGAR PLUM PACKAGE

Priced at $575, the package includes everything in the "GOLD PACKAGE" and a mélange of decadent garnishes and delicious bitters.

VIP LUXE PACKAGE

Priced at $1,600, the package includes everything in the "SUGAR PLUM PACKAGE," along with a curated cocktail kit featuring 24 bottles of premium spirits, liqueurs, champagne and wines. Imbibe like royalty with the ultra-deluxe experience for Cocktails & Burlesque at Home. The best part is you don't have to leave your castle, everything is shipped directly to you.

How was it decided which drinks would be included in Nutcracker Rouge Cocktails & Burlesque at Home?

Creating the cocktails is one of my favorite parts of conceiving the show. It's important to me that the ingredients, flavors and cocktail names coincide with each production and help to fully immerse audiences in our decadent world. We created a beautiful keepsake recipe book (available in our gift shoppe) so fans can create our signature drinks in the comfort of their own homes.

What acts can we expect to see?

We have everything from tap, opera, striptease, aerialists, circus and juggling.



The cast includes Erin Dillon, Jourdan Epstein, Christine Flores, Nicholas Katen, LEXXE, Lilin, Troy Lingelbach, Pretty Lamé, Brandon Looney, Laszlo Major, Nolan McKew, Jacoby Pruitt, Demi Remick, Marcy Richardson, Scott Schneider, Chanel Stone, Hannah Straney, Sam Urdang and Marcos Antonio Vasquez.

What goodies can be found in the Company XIV online gift shoppe?

Patrons can bring XIV home with our signature frankincense incense kit, cocktail garnishes like bourbon-soaked cherries, kinky masks, riding crops, pasties, black beeswax candles, erotic books and so much more!!

How can people subscribe?

Everything you need to subscribe is on http://CompanyXIV.com

Photo credit: Phillip Van Nostrand