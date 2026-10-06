BIG QUARTERLY Concert to Benefit New York Theatre Barn

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As New York Theatre Barn prepares to launch its milestone 20th season in 2027, the organization will kick off the celebration with a concert of the new musical Big Quarterly, a special benefit performance on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave., 4th floor) in NYC. The event will support the Barn's ongoing work developing and advancing original musicals while honoring Berklee NYC's Julianne Wick Davis (Trevor, Southern Comfort) for her contributions to the next generation of musical theatre artists.

Developed in Berklee NYC's Writing and Production for Musical Theater, Big Quarterly has book, music, and lyrics by S. Todd Townsend, Kim Kilby, and Luke McLemore. The original musical blends hip-hop, gospel, and dance to excavate the untold story of Peter Spencer. Once enslaved, Spencer Rose to found the nation's first incorporated Black church in 1813. One year later, he launched the Big Quarterly, a religious freedom festival in Wilmington, Delaware, and a haven to secure passage on the Underground Railroad. Against all odds, Spencer left an indelible mark on American history, and Big Quarterly brings his revolution to life.

Directed by Jōvan Dansberry (MJ, King Kong, Bob Fosse's Dancin'), with music direction by Rashad McPherson and Hip-hop Production by Thavius Beck, the concert of Big Quarterly continues New York Theatre Barn's collaboration with the writers. In 2025, the show was featured in the company's Choreography Lab, where Dansberry serendipitously joined the creative team. Casting for the concert will be announced soon.

The company's work on Big Quarterly also continues its relationship with the Berklee NYC Writing and Production for Musical Theater program, having supported the development of the original musicals 90 Seconds, Magia, Marlise!, Seven Steps Around the Fire, and Sunken Cathedral.

Seating is limited, and tickets are also available for live streaming. Click here to purchase tickets. For more information, visit nytheatrebarn.org and bigquarterly.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 05 Hrs 09 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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