BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES to be Available for Streaming on Demand

BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES has been one of the success stories of the pandemic era. Just before COVID lockdowns began, writer/performer Jessica Sherr was in negotiations for the official Off-Broadway debut of her touring show. Her first livestream of BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES on April 3, 2020 via Facebook proved that there was interest in Davis and watching solo performances from home. Since then, Sherr performed the show live from her apartment countless times, attracting audiences from 24 states and 7 countries globally. She was even able to do nearly a dozen live performances in Central Park for small, socially distanced and masked audiences last summer. Now, BroadwayOnDemand will stream a newly filmed production of BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES beginning March 26.

In BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES, Sherr channels 31-year old Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Bette Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlet O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top. Witness Bette triumph over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. See what happens when someone who always wins...loses.

Written and performed by Jessica Sherr (Blue Bloods, Annie, Claws), BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES is directed by Karen Carpenter (Harry Townsend's Last Stand, Love Loss and What I Wore). Filmed live at the Mile Square Theater in Hoboken, NJ in 2021, the all-female production team includes lighting by Minjoo Kim, music composed by Lillie Rebecca McDonough, hair and makeup by Loryn Pretorius, and wig by April Spain. Tickets are $21.45 each, available at www.BetteDavisAintForSissies.com. The streaming production of BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES can be viewed on demand from March 26 - May 2.

BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES premiered at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2008 and has gone on to sold-out five-star runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival over three consecutive years, a month-long run in Chicago, a US tour in 2015, and a run at St. James Theater in London. The show has been seen in 12 US states including stops in Tucson, San Antonio, Roswell, San Jose and Little Rock, and three countries. For more information visit www.bettedavisaintforsissies.com.

Jessica Sherr (Playwright / Bette Davis) "A Bright Comedic Energy"-Chicago Reader. Appears on Claws (TNT), Cloak&Dagger (ABC FreeForm) and Blue Bloods (CBS), opposite Donnie Wahlberg. Film/TV: Annie (Columbia Pictures), We Are The Prototypes (Dances With Films). Flight of the Conchords (HBO). For the past year, Jessica has collaborated on Scratch This The Series, winning Grand Prize at the NYWIFT Festival. She is the writer / performer of the internationally acclaimed solo show, BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES, ("Bette Davis is Bad-Ass" -The Fourth Walsh). Jessica worked with writer/director Caitlin Scherer to adapt this solo play into the feature film script, BETTE, which is a finalist for the ScreenCraft awards and Top 10% Academy Nicholl Fellowship. Jessica and Caitlin produced Wicked Image, a short film about Lucifer, The Devil and Satan, which will debut at the Garden State Film Festival. She is a certified personal trainer and holds her New York Real Estate License. She holds a BA in English and Dramatic Arts from UC, Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Wynn Handman Acting Studio. Jessica is married to actor Doug Schneider and lives in New York. When not on stage you can find her at Rockaway Beach, surfing. Instagram: @Jessica_Sherr / @bettedavisaintforsissies. Twitter: @JessicaSherr / @bettedavisaint. More info: www.JessicaSherr.com.