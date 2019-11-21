BECAUSE I SAY SO is Coming to The Duke on 42nd Street For a Holiday Engagement

Full of joy, tracksuits and tutus, Because I Say So is a physical theater work from acclaimed Swedish theater company for young audiences Unga Klara. With derring-do, daring dance and a look at the world from the perspective of kids, this one of a kind production asks the question: What if kids had absolute agency? Because I Say So is part of the New Victory season at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios for a holiday engagement from December 12 - 22, 2019.

In the unique universe of Because I Say So, Unga Klara helps us consider why kids have so little influence in their own lives, and on society as a whole. Inspired by Elisabeth Young-Bruehl's book, Childism, which explores the notion that children have their own autonomy, Unga Klara set out to create a work that centers around the child's perspective. Renowned for its cutting-Edge Theater work tackling complex issues through heightened movement and avant garde aesthetics, Unga Klara frequently works with young people and continually creates work that explores the role and experiences of children in modern society.

As Sweden's first and only theater with a national assignment for young audiences, Unga Klara has established a strong tradition of theater with kids' perspectives at its core. Led by Artistic Directors Farnaz Arbabi and Gustav Deinoff, Unga Klara's other works include My True Selves, a play about identity for the grade school set; Girls Will Make You Blush, a dance theater piece about girlhood and puberty for ages 12-15; and X, a play about Swedish colonialism and racism for ages 15 and older.

Because I Say So is directed by Farnaz Arbabi, featuring collaborators and performers Klas Lagerlund, Rita Lemivaara, David Nzinga, Joel Mauricio, Isabel Ortiz, Lisette T. Pagler, Nina Rashid, Maria Salah, Bianca Traum and Sakib Zabbar.

Gustav Deinoff and Farnaz Arbabi are co-artistic directors, Jenny Kronberg is the Costume & Set Designer, Daniela Krestelica is the Mask & Costume Designer, Johan Sundén is the Lighting Designer, Foad Arbabi is the Composer & Sound Designer, Daniela Kullman is the Dramaturg, Anne Jonsson is the Movement Coach, Céline Marcault is the Assistant Director and Ellen Dynebrink is the Textile Designer.

Learn more about Because I Say So at NewVictory.org.

Ticket Information

Full-price tickets for BECAUSE I SAY SO are $20.

Tickets are available online at www.newvictory.org/visitor-info and by phone (646.223.3010).





