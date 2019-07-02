BASIC GLITCH To Premiere Off-Broadway With Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

BASIC GLITCH, the first full-length play by NYC playwright Stephanie Salazar-Amaro, is an official selection of the 2019 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. The show is set to have its world premiere Off-Broadway at The Lion Theater in the Theatre Row complex on 42nd Street. Opening night will be August 6, 2019, with an additional performances on August 7th & 9th before a closing encore performance on August 21st.

Under the direction of veteran BBTF director Ashley Kristeen Vega, this premiere production stars Cassi Torres, Laura Kay, Patricia Perales, and Thomas Valdez.

Typically, customer service centers are wellsprings of disappointment and manipulation for customers wanting to return a damaged item. There are hoops and hurdles and other ridiculous obstacles placed between the customer and any sense of satisfaction. In BASIC GLITCH, Ramona (Cassi Torres) seeks customer service assistance from Magda (Laura Kay) and her unpaid intern Lino (Thomas Valdez) in resolving an issue of vital importance: a defunct reproductive system. Ramona runs into her beloved - and recently deceased - Tia Leanore (Patricia Perales) along the way to fixing what was supposed to be a common glitch in her system.

The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival (BBTF) was founded to create a theatrical celebration of the highest standard that truly values playwrights and their work. BBTF's long term vision is to impact Off-Broadway theatre in a substantial way by offering fully curated, finished plays that are truly ready for a larger stage.

BASIC GLITCH is a full-length, expanded version of Salazar-Amaro's previous short play SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED, which was presented as a reading in the Ivy Theatre Company's 24 Hours of Women Festival & staged at the 2018 New York SummerFest with the New York Theatre Festival.

Tickets for the BBTF production of are available now:

www.broadwayboundfestival.com/book-online





