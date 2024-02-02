BARBA: A BRAZILIAN BODY PERCUSSION MUSICAL Comes to Pregones/PRTT

Performances run February 22-25.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

R.Evolución Latina, in collaboration with Pregones/PRTT, have announced the premiere of "Barba: A Brazilian Body Percussion Musical," directed by director and choreographer Luis Salgado. This groundbreaking production, blending music, dance, and theater, explores the life and legacy of Fernando Barba, a Brazilian musician whose exceptional talent for creating music with his own body inspired generations.

"This production delves deeply into the connection between music, the body, and the soul. Through rhythm and body percussion, 'Barba' takes us on an exhilarating journey celebrating Latinx diversity and the transformative power of art within the community," expressed director Luis Salgado.


 

"Barba" is the result of a creative collaboration with selected participants from the Beyond Workshop Series 2024, which includes both professional and aspiring artists from New York, Latin America, and the Caribbean. With Valeria Cossu as associate director, Matthew Steffens as associate choreographer, and musical direction by Carlos Bauzys, and co-book writer/lyricist Kim Bixler, "Barba" promises to be a thrilling and poignant theatrical experience.

"Music is a vital element in this production. Body percussion allows us to tell Fernando Barba's story in a unique and exciting way. It's an honor to work with talented Latinx artists and celebrate the rich musical culture of Brazil," said Luis Salgado.

The cast of "Barba" features a diverse and talented ensemble, predominantly comprised of Latinx artists. Among them are outstanding performers from Argentina, Colombia, Spain, and other Latin American countries, each bringing their passion and expertise to the project.

"Barba" underscores the importance of arts education and the preservation of cultural heritage within the Latinx community. Through free workshops offered by R.Evolución Latina, Latinx artists have the opportunity to explore and develop their skills while connecting with Barba's history and his impact on Brazilian music.

Performances of "Barba: A Brazilian Body Percussion Musical" will take place at Pregones Theater, located in the South Bronx (575 Walton Ave, Bronx, NY 10451). Show dates and times are as follows:

  • Thursday, February 22 at 7:30pm
  • Friday, February 23 at 7:30pm
  • Saturday, February 24 at 2pm
  • Saturday, February 24 at 7:30pm
  • Sunday, February 25 at 2pm

For more information about the musical "Barba," interested individuals can visit the following link:Click Here


 

 




