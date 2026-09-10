Austin Sidito Will Join the Cast of SINGFELD! A MUSICAL ABOUT NOTHING

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Austin Sidito will make his Off-Broadway debut in the company of Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing at The Jerry Orbach Theater. He joins the cast as Everybody Else in NYC.

Austin Sidito's recent credits include: “Shrek the Musical TYA” at John W. Engeman Theater (Shrek), “Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” at The Long Island Children's Museum (The Pigeon), “The World Goes 'Round” at Plaza Theatricals (Man 1), and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at William Paterson University (Quasimodo).

SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING, with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Billy Recce, is the tenth parody by the duo to hit the New York stage and beyond. The show opened at The Theater Center in the Spring of 2021, home to Bob and Tobly's other hit musical Friends! The Musical Parody. Singfeld features your favorite cast members and highlights from the hit TV show we all know and love, Seinfeld. In this ninety-minute musical, we join Jerry and his three best friends as they navigate the highs and lows of New York City. Singfeld! has been featured on NYlive on NBC with Joelle Garguilo and the podcasts The Place to Be: A Seinfeld Podcast and Stage Whisper. Join them in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center for a night of laughter and nostalgia.

Jerry, George, and Elaine are coming to a city near you! Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing is now available for professional and amateur licensing! Inquiring production companies can visit singfeld.com/licensing for more information.

The producers of SINGFELD! are excited for theaters across the globe to take on the Off-Broadway hit & bring some of television's most beloved characters to a theater near you! Throughout its run, the show has brought in fans across the New York City area, eager to reconnect with the sitcom that defined a decade. The show's dynamic cast of 5 actors spans a wide range of the series' most iconic characters & provides opportunities for actors of all ages and backgrounds. Upon request, access can be provided for the show's accompaniment track & streaming rights. SINGFELD! features a simplistic, flexible set, which can easily be adapted at a director's discretion. Bring all your favorite characters to your theatre's season today!

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Related Stories 1 SINGFELD! A MUSICAL ABOUT NOTHING to Welcome Elaina Ragusa as Elaine

Elaina Ragusa will make her Off-Broadway debut in SINGFELD! A Musical About Nothing at The Jerry Orbach Theater, joining the cast in the role of Elaine.