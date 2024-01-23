Auli'i Cravalho talks about joining QUEERING THE GALA: A BENEFIT FOR RING OF KEYS

Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) joins previously announced Taylor Iman Jones (@taylorimanjones), Justin David Sullivan (@justindavidsullivan), and more celebrating Ring of Keys (@ringofkeysorg) first-ever gala to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the organization. Ring Of Keys is an artist service and advocacy organization and the only national network of queer women, trans, and gender non-conforming professional artists working on and offstage in musical theatre. "Queering the Gala: A benefit for Ring of Keys" will take place on Monday, January 29, at 9:30pm at Joe's Pub in New York and streaming worldwide.

In conversation with TV and Theatre Producer Rissa Lavilla (@rissavisuals), Auli'i opened up about what being part of the Gala and Queer community means to her. "Being a part of Queering the Gala is the perfect combo of my passion for the arts and music, with a key part of my identity as a young Queer woman. I've always been a theatre kid, and the reimagining of these classic tunes make my heart oh so happy! I chose the song "Rainbow Flag On Your Door" to sing for the gala. It touches upon the simple pleasures that make a place truly feel like home; good lighting, a laundromat only a block away, friends who you adore, and a loving partner to sip tea and read books with. Its lyrical simplicity with the tune of 'Somewhere That's Green' by Alan Menken creates such a sweet image and feeling of what home can be."

Not forgetting Auli'i has been a part of iconic musical projects such as Moana, Sunset Boulevard, and just came off a successful month celebrating her newly released movie musical "Mean Girls" who she plays the Queer Queen Janis Sarkisian, being part of such iconic franchises she said, "I. LOVE. MUSICALS. But oh my gosh they are so hard! I made my West End debut last year playing Eva Peron in EVITA, and I'd really love to feel that energy back to the stage again. It was by far the most challenging, and most rewarding project I've been a part of to date, but that's the joy of live theater! I honestly just need more practice haha, give me more! And Mean Girls is iconic text that just about anyone including my dad can quote! I was definitely nervous trying to find my footing in a character that has been so lovingly and courageously originated by Lizzy Caplan and Barrett Weed, but Tina Fey really encouraged the entire cast to bring our own spin and backstory to our characters. I'm honestly stoked to represent any pyro-lez's - AKA hot lesbians - out there."

Speaking of community- Rissa being part of the API and Queer community herself, on behalf of many who identify the same, thank and look up to Carvalho for her representation in both aspects. "There are times in the industry where being in a room may feel like we stand out" Rissa mentioned to Auli'i who responded with something that everyone can take away from. "I carry quite a few labels; Native Hawaiian, young woman, woman of color, queer, poc yet racially ambiguous...It can be daunting to feel the need to think of how to represent each facet of myself loudly and proudly at every waking moment - so I don't. Simply walking into a room with confidence speaks volumes, and I promise, you'll find individuals who respect and love your many hats."

In addition to the concert, the evening will include a silent auction featuring exclusive items, customized experiences, and food and travel packages. Audiences will also hear from Keys and other artists who have been positively impacted by Ring of Keys' work.

