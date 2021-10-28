Audra McDonald and Ariana DeBose to Join Brian Stokes Mitchell's CROSSOVERS LIVE! Holiday Season Finale

Stellar Originals and Atomic Focus Entertainment announced today that the season finale of Brian Stokes Mitchell's innovative talk show "Crossovers Live! will take place on December 20th. Brian's special guests for the Holiday Finale will be Audra McDonald and Ariana DeBose. "Crossovers Live!" features icons who've made the jump from stage to film, television, or music. The new episode will air live on Monday, December 20 at 8 pm and will also be available on demand.

Audra McDonald is known for her work on the Broadway stage and has won six Tony© Awards, more performance wins than any other actor, and is the only person to win in all four acting categories. Her crossover work has awarded her two Grammy Awards and an Emmy. In 2015, Audra was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People and received a National Medal of Arts-America's highest honor for achievement in the field-from President Barack Obama. Her Broadway credits include Carousel, Master Class, A Raisin in the Sun, Porgy and Bess, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune and of course, Ragtime, teaming up with Stokes. A founding member of Black Theatre United, board member of Covenant House International, and prominent advocate for LGBTQAI+ rights, her favorite roles are those performed offstage, as an activist, wife to actor Will Swenson, and mother.



Ariana DeBose made her television debut competing on "So You Think You Can Dance" and her Broadway debut in the musical Bring It On. Other Broadway credits have included Motown: The Musical, Pippin (revival), A Bronx Tale and as Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical which garnered her a Tony© Award nomination. On film and television, she appeared in the filmed version of Hamilton, Ryan Murphy's adaptation of Broadway musical "The Prom," and most recently in Apple TV's "Schmigadoon!". She will soon be seen on the big screen as Anita in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film adaptation of "West Side Story".

This fun filled Holiday Finale completes the six airings of the show featuring guests including Vanessa Williams, Daniel J. Watts, Marc Shaiman, Megan Hilty, Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth and David Hyde Pierce. When the monthly show premiered in June, Stokes said, "With this exciting live format, I can't wait to dig in with these incredible guests to reveal stories and perspectives that will inspire, enlighten and entertain our viewers. The fact that it benefits The Actors Fund makes it doubly special for me."

Cheeky, thought-provoking, and wildly entertaining; iconic artists share stories and elaborate on their transition between different types of stardom. Candid discussions, rare footage and unexpected laughs are just further reasons why "Crossovers Live!" is can't miss entertainment. The six-part series is live streamed from New York City and is also available on video on demand.

For all information on tickets go to crossoverslive.stellartickets.com. A minimum of 10% of net proceeds from Crossovers Live! will benefit The Actors Fund.

"Crossovers Live!" is a Stellar Original presentation in association with Atomic Focus Entertainment, the show was created and will be directed by Tom Wiggin, who himself is a crossover artist, having starred on Broadway and on primetime and daytime television.