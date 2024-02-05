Atlantic for Kids' EL OTRO OZ Extends Through March 3

Performances began Saturday, January 13 at Atlantic Theater Company’s Stage 2.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Atlantic for Kids' EL OTRO OZ Extends Through March 3

Atlantic for Kids has announced an extension for the new bi-lingual musical El Otro Oz, with a book by Mando Alvarado and Tommy Newman, music & lyrics by Jaime Lozano and Tommy Newman, choreography by Alessandra Valea, and directed by Melissa Crespo.

Performances began Saturday, January 13 at Atlantic Theater Company’s Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street). The production will now run through Sunday, March 3.

The New York Times named it a “Critic’s Pick” and said “[El Otro Oz is] as tender and moving as it is ebullient and funny.”

The cast of El Otro Oz will feature Arielle Gonzalez, Eli Gonzalez, Christian Adriana Johannsen, Adriel Jovian, Danny Lemache, and Nya Noemi.

Click your heels together tres veces and take a transformative journey with this salsa, merengue, and Mexican folk-infused musical inspired by The Wizard of Oz. As her fifteenth birthday approaches, Dora, a contemporary Latiné teenager, struggles with her family’s ideas about tradition and dreads her impending quinceañera! But, when Dora gets swept away to a strange new land, she learns how to celebrate her unique rhythm and embrace her cultural identity.

El Otro Oz will feature sets by Rodrigo Escalante, costumes by Stephanie Echevarria, lighting by Alejandro Fajardo, sound by Germán Martínez, music direction by Andrew Sotomayor, props by Stephanie Gonzalez, and casting by Bass/Valle Casting, Gama Valle and Gregory Jafari Van Acker. Molly Foy will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

El Otro Oz was originally commissioned, developed, and produced by TheaterWorksUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director).




