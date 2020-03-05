Atlantic For Kids Announces Additional Performances Of SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL

Following a previously announced one-week extension, Atlantic for Kids has announced additional performances for She Persisted, The Musical, a New York premiere musical with script and lyrics by Adam Tobin, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, adapted from the book written by Chelsea Clinton and illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, published by Philomel Books, with music supervision by Macy Schmidt. Directed and choreographed by MK Lawson, additional performances have been added due to popular demand on Thursday, March 19th at 5:30pm, Saturday, March 21st at 2:00pm and Sunday, March 22nd at 2:00pm at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues).

She Persisted, The Musical features Auberth Bercy, Jianzi Colón-Soto, Amanda Corday, Amber Jaunai, Cynthia Nesbit and Heather Sawyer.

In this trailblazing new musical for young audiences based on Chelsea Clinton's best-selling book, fourth-grader Naomi's field trip to a Women's History Museum turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women overcoming barriers and making waves. She Persisted, The Musical is a rallying cry for all of those tiny feminists, mini activists and little ones ready to take on the world, One Dream at a time! Recommended for children 5+ but welcomes kids of all ages.

She Persisted, The Musical features scenic design by Jungah Han, costume design by Rose Bisogno, lighting design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera, sound design by Five Ohm Productions, and prop design by Deb Gaouette. Louis Markowitz serves as production stage manager.

She Persisted, The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

She Persisted, The Musical performances are open to the public Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30am, now through March 22nd. There will be evening performances on Sunday, March 8th and Thursday, March 19th at 5:30pm. There will be afternoon performances on Saturday, March 21st and Sunday, March 22nd at 2:00pm.

Saturday, March 7th at 10:30am will be a Relaxed Performance. For more information, visit https://atlantictheater.org/relaxed-performance/.

Tickets for She Persisted, The Musical are on sale. Single general admission tickets are $15 for kids and $20 for adults. Group rates are also available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets are $10 for kids and $15 for adults for all Atlantic members. For more information about Atlantic's Membership program, visit https://atlantictheater.org/join/membership/.

Order online at atlantictheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or in person at the Linda Gross Theater box office (336 West 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues).





