Athena Theatre Expands To Develop New Works For Musical Theatre

Athena Theatre proudly expands its commitment to developing works that captivate, resonate, and deepen audience awareness to timeless issues to musical theatre by producing its upcoming showcase ATHENA SINGS.



For one night only October 21st, Athena Theatre's ATHENA SINGS showcase will feature new and unheard songs by emerging and established lyricists and composers performed by artists from Broadway and Off-Broadway. Proceeds from the showcase will be shared with the community organization Broadway's Babies.



ATHENA SINGS will feature performances by Lauren Nicole Chapman (FROZEN), Sophia Gennusa (MATILDA THE MUSICAL--Off-Broadway cast), Marla Louissant (BEAUTIFUL), Tracy McDowell (MOTOWN THE MUSICAL), Michelle Maccarone (LAST NIGHT IN BALLYHOO), Salena Qureshi (THE SOCIETY on Netflix), Michaela Alyse Tomcho (BOHEMIAN VALENTINE), Maddy Trumble (NEWSIES), Mateo Moreno (NO HABLO ESPANIOL: MIXTAPE OF A MEXICAN'T--upcoming), Kaitlyn Terpstra (WITHIN OUR WALLS--upcoming) and others. Mateo Moreno will also direct. Music Direction by Josh Kight.



Athena Theatre also looks to engage the broader theatre community by sharing proceeds of the showcase with Broadway's Babies. Broadway's Babies is a New York City-based nonprofit organization that harnesses the time, talent, and influence of the Broadway community to increase access to arts education in underprivileged communities in New York and around the world. Broadway's Babies values youth-focused, community-focused, and representative education that combines the arts with advocacy to equip youth to be socially aware thinkers, strong and bold performers, and dynamic community leaders. Athena Theatre seeks to plant the seeds for deeper community partnership while giving audiences the tools to bring about social change and make a difference.



Athena Theatre presents ATHENA SINGS 7pm October 21st, 2019 in the Laurie Beechman Theatre downstairs in the West Bank Café (407 West 42nd Street NY NY 10036). Tickets are $25 each with an additional $20 food & drink minimum and can be purchased via the Laurie Beechman Theatre Box Office online.





