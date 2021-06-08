Ars Nova Announces THE CAMP BONFIRE SERIES Featuring Kuhoo Verma, Ely Kreimendahl, Gus Laughlin, and More



Ars Nova has announced The CAMP Bonfire Series, a four night festival of eight new comedy works. Running online June 28-July 1 on Ars Nova Supra, The CAMP Bonfire Series is the culmination of six months of peer support and artistic feedback facilitated by Mahayla Laurence and Matt Gehring who direct CAMP, Ars Nova's new development program for early career comedy artists.



Get ready to giggle as we gather 'round the virtual bonfire, where Ars Nova's CAMP comedy residents have cooked up eight brand new shows for all to share! The first ever CAMP Bonfire Series is a four night festival featuring two incredible events per evening. Each project features its own brilliant cast of creators exploring just about everything. From queer motherhood to cult motherhood, from solo concerts to two-person plays, from trans love to gay love to complete love avoidance. There's truly something here for everybody.

CAMP Co-Directors Laurence and Gehring commented, "In June 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, we approached Ars Nova and asked for something outlandish: a new development program aimed at giving comedians resources to create work. With no strings attached, no minimums, no 'bringer' shows - just a chance to create comedy. And miraculously, despite the disheartening news of several comedy theaters permanently shutting their doors that year, the incredible Ars Nova team gave us an enthusiastic yes to birthing a brand new residency for eight new comedic projects. And now, we have CAMP! A mix of group and solo shows that have been working with us for six months to offer a one-night presentation of each of these new works."



Tickets to these Ars Nova Supra livestream events are $5 per event, with subscriptions available for $15 per month. Subscribers receive access to all monthly livestreams at one low price, plus exclusive on-demand access to the Ars Nova Supra library, where they can catch any shows they may have missed.

More details follow and can be found at https://arsnovanyc.com/CAMP.

Details for The CAMP Bonfire Series



June 28 at 7 PM ET

Playing With Myself

A Comedy Concert Cabaret

Created & Performed by Joel Perez

Step into the mind of Joel Perez, who will be broadcasting live from the Ars Nova Hub on West 54th Street, as he loops his way through songs and stories about growing up as a queer Puerto Rican ex-Pentecostal. Watch as he humorously inspects the many dumb layers of the human experience. Part cabaret, part stand-up, part storytelling, fully STUPID.

June 28 at 9 PM ET

Ugh, I'm Going Viral (Again!): Presented by Viacom Media, JP Morgan Chase and Ryan Murphy!

A Queer Character Collage

Created & Performed by Gus Laughlin

In a vibrant collage of viral online videos - #femmeboy TikToks, tearful coming out YouTube videos, targeted gay Instagram Ads and more! - this "Gen Z fever dream" dives DEEP into how queer people perform their identities online and how digital media sells queerness. We're finally asking the question: is the Charmin Bear gay? (Answer: Probably, girl!)

June 29 at 7 PM ET

Ten Days Next to a Cheesecake Factory

A BedTalk (A TedTalk from Bed)

Written by Eleanor Philips & Jessie Cannizzaro

Directed by Jessie Cannizzaro

Performed by Eleanor Philips

A darkly comic BedTalk and investigation of Eleanor's time in a psychiatric ward, how she wound up there, what it was like and whether or not the whole system should be burned to the ground. Fair warning: things get dark - but hopefully still funny. Please note, this show does include jokes about suicide.

June 29 at 9 PM ET

TRANS MOSES!

Trans Representation Nobody Asked For

Created & Performed by Christian Luu (They/She)

Christian Luu is TRANS MOSES! You're invited to this comedic sketch exploration into the perspective of living while trans. And Asian. And fat. And having a lot of inherent star quality, if we're being honest here.

June 30 at 7 PM ET

To All My Supporters

A Comedic Play / URGENT Work Meeting

Written & Performed by Marina & Nicco (Marina Tempelsman, Niccolo Aeed)

A shocking scandal occurs in a small town mayoral race. Two campaign advisors scramble to prep the talking points for their candidate's interview to explain his actions. But... what should he say? Is he apologizing? Is he resigning? How much can your candidate suck before you think "F*** it, man, game's over"? It's a clash of principles and politics in this short, comedic play.



June 30 at 9 PM ET

Kuhoo's Cloud

A Video Journey

Created & Performed by Kuhoo Verma

Directed by Kuhoo Verma

We stumble into Kuhoo's computer storage and get a peek into self-tapes, self-reflection and self-preservation.

July 1 at 7 PM ET

Madre MÃ­a // Minha MÃ£e

A Play-Meet-Sketch Televisual Fantasia

Created, Written & Performed by Makasha Copeland, Chase Doggett, & Gabrielle Silva

Three Latinx prepubescents sit in a waiting room and need to kill time while their moms are in another cult meeting - thank God they have television! Channel surf away from reality in this earnest, televisual fantasia.

July 1 at 9 PM ET

How Does That Make You Feel

Not Your Mother's Solo Show

Written & Performed by Ely Kreimendahl

In this darkly comic and irreverently silly solo show, Ely Kreimendahl explores the intersection of queer motherhood, pregnancy, sobriety, identity and navigating being both a comedian and a psychotherapist. With storytelling, stand up, sketches and songs, the question remains: how does that make you feel?