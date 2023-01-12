Ars Nova Announces February 2023 Lineup Featuring Rachel Lark & More

Ars Nova has announce details for performances taking place in February 2023. All events take place at Ars Nova, located at 511 West 54th Street in Manhattan. Tickets are currently on sale at www.arsnovanyc.com.

Singer/songwriter, producer, and playwright Rachel Lark takes center stage in Rachel Lark: Anthems & Confessions For A Complicated World on February 3 with an evening of original songs along with excerpts from her musical theater projects that are hilarious, life-affirming, and a little too real.



On February 23, Ars Nova's Vision Resident Artist Untitled Queen curates a performance by Sam Hamashima who presents an original work titled Role For Initiative (Jesse Green please don't come). Directed by Emily Bubeck, this raucous garage-theater piece leans into the absurd.

As part of its 20th Anniversary Season, Ars Nova has introduced the What's Ars Is Yours: Name Your Price ticket initiative. Audiences are able to name their price for tickets to in-person performances, which start at $5. All shows this spring will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Supra, Ars Nova's streaming platform, for $15 a month.

February 2023 Programming Details



February 3 at 7 PM

Rachel Lark: Anthems & Confessions For A Complicated World

Created & Performed by Rachel Lark



Rachel Lark is a singer/songwriter, producer and playwright known for her incisive take on sex, relationships, and other things that make being a human complicated. Her shows are hilarious, life-affirming, and a little too real. This evening will showcase Lark's original songs as well as excerpts from her musical theatre projects.



February 24 at 7 PM

Role For Initiative (Jesse Green please don't come)

By Sam Hamashima

Directed by Emily Bubeck

Curated by Untitled Queen



A Dungeons and Dragons Party waits for the start of the Pokémon and Animal Rights Panel in their first trip to Comic Con when a Biblically Accurate Angel grants them their tabletop-game powers IRL and sends these Certified Nerds on a Crude and Quirky Quest(TM). Demons, Biblically Accurate Angels, and Sheet Monsters Oh My! (George Takei voice) This raucous garage-theater piece leans into the absurd and invites you to adventure into the 7 Rings of Hell and back!



About the Artists



Rachel Lark

is a singer/songwriter, producer, and playwright known for her incisive take on sex, relationships, and other things that make being a human complicated. She recently relocated to Los Angeles from San Francisco where she was named one of the most powerful LGBTQ voices by San Francisco Magazine, and just closed a sold out run of her original musical, Coming Soon. Her music has been featured on Billboard, Upworthy, The San Francisco Chronicle, Salon, The Savage Lovecast and more. She's currently working on a studio EP, a TV pilot and a musical feature film.



(they/them) - Described as "serious whimsy" in The Washington Post, Hamashima creates theater with an emphasis on spectacle, surprise, and design. Full-length plays include: American Spies (Washington, D.C., The Hub Theatre, Helen Hayes Recommended, Winner of the 2018 Kennedy Center Undergraduate Playwriting Award and the University of Michigan Hopwood Award in Drama, Dennis McIntyre Prize, and The Roy Cowden Fellowship), Supposed Home (TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Bay Area Playwrights Festival, Seattle Public Theater), Shoyu Tell (Lexington Children's Theatre), and Thishonor (San Francisco Playhouse). Hamashima's work has been presented or developed by the Kennedy Center, Stanford University, National Queer Theater, Lyric Stage Boston, the Workshop Theater, and the Japanese American Citizens League. They are the 2nd recipient of Seattle Public Theater's $10,000 Emerald Prize and are currently under commission from San Francisco Playhouse. Hamashima is a graduate of the University of Michigan's Musical Theatre Program.



About Ars Nova

Ars Nova exists to discover, develop, and launch singular theater, music and comedy artists in the early stages of their professional careers. Our dynamic slate of programs supports outside-the-box thinking and encourages innovative, genre-bending new work. Dubbed by The New York Times as a "fertile incubator of offbeat theater," Ars Nova blurs genres and subverts the status quo. With our feverish bounty of programming, we are the stomping ground and launching pad for visionary, adventurous artists of all stripes. By providing a protective environment where risk-taking and collaboration are paramount, Ars Nova amplifies the voices of a new generation of diverse artists and audiences, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment by nurturing creative ideas into smart, surprising new work.

Ars Nova has been honored with an Obie Award and a Special Citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle for sustained quality and commitment to the development and production of new work. Notable past productions include: three-time Lortel Award-winner Oratorio for Living Things by Heather Christian, directed by Lee Sunday Evans; "Outstanding Musical" Lortel Award-winner and The New York Times' "Best of 2018," Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future, created by Andrew R. Butler, directed by Jordan Fein; The Lucky Ones, created by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher, directed by Anne Kauffman; "Outstanding Musical" Lortel Award-winner KPOP, created by Jason Kim, Max Vernon, Helen Park, and Woodshed Collective, directed by Teddy Bergman; "Best New American Theatre Work," Obie Award-winner and "one of the best new plays in the last 25 years" (The New York Times), Underground Railroad Game by Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard, directed by Taibi Magar ; The New York Times' and New York Post's "Best of 2015," Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl, directed by Rachel Chavkin; the Tony Award-winning smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 by Dave Malloy, directed by Rachel Chavkin; the world premiere of the 2009 season's most-produced play boom by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, directed by Alex Timbers; the show that put Bridget Everett on the map, At Least It's Pink by Everett, Michael Patrick King, and Kenny Mellman, directed by King; and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail's first New York production, Freestyle Love Supreme by Anthony Veneziale and Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail (Broadway 2019).

Please visit arsnovanyc.com to learn more.