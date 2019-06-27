Ars Nova Announces 2019-2020 Season

Ars Nova has announced its 2019-2020 lineup, which is anchored by two world premiere commissions from genre-defying artists who've found a creative home at Ars Nova for many years.

The 2019-2020 season begins at Ars Nova at Greenwich House with the world premiere commission, Doctor Ride's American Beach House, by Liza Birkenmeier, a 2015-2016 alumna of Ars Nova's Play Group, directed by Katie Brook. Set in Missouri on the night before Dr. Sally Ride's historic launch into space, this new play explores sexual politics, power and repression between three friends in 1983.

On December 2, at Capitale, Ars Nova's ongoing pursuit of its mission will be celebrated at NOVA BALL 2019, the not-for-profit's annual blowout bash for its community of artists, alumni and supporters. Full of surprises, this night of revelry raises crucial funds for Ars Nova's artistic programs, its Fair Pay Initiative and Ticket Subsidy Program. Details to be announced at a later date.



Ars Nova's Off-Broadway season at Greenwich House will also include Oratorio for Living Things, a world premiere commission by Obie Award-winner and 2015 & 2016 Ars Nova resident artist Heather Christian (Animal Wisdom), directed by Obie Award-winner Lee Sunday Evans. Performed by a 12-member choir and running March - April 2020, Oratorio for Living Things strengthens Ars Nova's reputation as a producer of daring new forms of music theater (Great Comet, KPOP, Rags Parkland).



Back at the Ars Nova Hub on 54th Street, over 70 live events will run from July 2019 through June 2020, including the 13th annual ANT Fest (June 2020). This popular celebration of all-new-new talent is a prime destination for an eclectic mix of new work from some of the most intrepid, adventurous artists in New York City.

Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan commented, "Since so much of the work we support all year is incubating behind closed doors, announcing our public programming is always a joyous moment! In addition to ANT Fest and all of the exciting Resident Artist work hitting the 54th Street stage all year, we can't wait to share the gorgeously unique fruits of Liza Birkenmeier and Heather Christian's commissioned residencies with our audiences at Greenwich House over the next season."



Super Nova memberships are $500 and now on sale. They include two tickets to every Ars Nova show, reserved VIP seating, two complimentary drinks at every show, half-priced buddy tickets and access to sold-out shows. Super Nova memberships are also partially tax-deductible and help Ars Nova pay artists a living wage while keeping ticket prices affordable.

More information at ARSNOVANYC.COM.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You