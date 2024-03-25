April Programming Announced for TEATRO FEST NYC 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



April events have been announced for Teatro Fest NYC 2024! Teatro Fest NYC 2024 is a powerful collaboration among leading and prestigious Latino theater companies in New York City.

Together, these companies have won numerous Obie, Drama Desk, ACE, HOLA, ATI, LATA, and other awards and Mayoral commendations during more than fifty years of developing and producing exciting, original new works and classic Spanish dramas by Latin performing arts professionals, seen by tens of thousands of New York City general audiences and students.

"Thanks to festival organizers at the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY, there is something for everyone this year, with works that will showcase the best in Latinx performance, including dance, live theatre, music, and education." - Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Pat Swinney Kaufman

For a detailed list of Teatro Fest NYC 2024 productions and events, and to buy tickets, please visit the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY website.

APRIL EVENTS



TEATRO CÍRCULO

"LOS GARABATOS DE LA Luna: A Tale of Wishes, Travelers, and Doodles"

APRIL 5 - 21 | Fri. 7 PM | Sat. 7 PM | Sat. & Sun. 2 PM

THALIA SPANISH THEATRE

"Las SinSombrero FLAMENCO"

APRIL 5 - 21 | Fri-Sat 8 PM, Sun 4 PM



PREGONES/PRTT

"Missing Socks, and a Line of Coke (or The Baby Fever Play)"

APRIL 12 - 14 | 7 PM & 2 PM



TEATRO CÍRCULO

"Tango Untangled"

APRIL 12 - 21 | Fri. 8:30 PM | Sun. 3:30 PM



TEATRO SEA

"Ricitos and the 3 Bears"

APRIL 20 | 11 AM



IATI THEATER

"Ñachi"

APRIL 26 - 28 | 7 PM & 3 PM



THALIA SPANISH THEATRE

"Sentado en un árbol caído"

APRIL 26 - 28 | Fri-Sat 8 PM, Sun 4 PM



REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL

Saulo García's

"EL INSOMNIO AMERICANO 2024"

APRIL 26 - 28 | Fri-Sat 8 PM, Sun 3 PM

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE OF TEATROS LATINOS NY

The mission of the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY is to provide among its members a common platform for leadership development, strategic resource sharing, and building brand visibility. The Alliance envisions a theater landscape in which Latino theater is positioned as a powerhouse of creative and cultural energy, enriching people's lives, promoting tolerance, and contributing to the City's growth and well-being. The eight-member theaters of the Alliance represent a vibrant movement within the NYC theater scene and have been producing and launching Latin theater works and artists for decades.