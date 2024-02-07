Andrew Keenan-Bolger & More to Star in SCARLETT DREAMS World Premiere at Greenwich House Theatre

Production company Midnight Theatricals will present Scarlett Dreams, the world premiere of a new play written and directed by S. Asher Gelman (Afterglow, safeword). Previews begin on April 3, 2024 and opening night is set for Monday, April 15, 2024 at Greenwich House Theatre.

Gelman is probably best known for his play, Afterglow, which opened Off-Broadway in 2017 and became a sleeper hit, extending multiple times. A new production of Afterglow is currently playing a return engagement at Southwark Playhouse in London, where it completes its run on February 10.



In Scarlett Dreams, siblings Milo and Liza have created RealFit, a fitness and wellness app designed for the OmniVision, a new Virtual Reality headset from OmniCorp. They bring in Milo’s husband, Kevin, to beta test the app prior to its launch. As Kevin engages with the app, he starts forming a connection with Scarlett, his virtual trainer. This development leads to an exploration of the intersections between technology and personal relationships, questioning how digital interactions impact human connections and shape our perception of reality.



The cast will feature Brittany Bellizeare (Flex, sandblasted) as Liza, Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies, Tuck Everlasting) as Kevin, Caroline Lellouche (We Are The Tigers, Annie) as Scarlett and Borris Anthony York(Holiday Inn, Pippin) as Milo.



The design team includes Christopher Swader and Justin Swader (Dig) as c0-set designers, Emily Rebholz (Indecent, Gutenberg! The Musical) as costume designer, Jamie Roderick (Make Me Gorgeous) as lighting designer, Brian Pacelli (Tommy and Me) as projection designer, Alex Mackyol (Afterglow) as sound designer. Jeff Markowitz will serve as Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Hart Casting.





BIOGRAPHIES



(Playwright and Director) is a director, choreographer, playwright, and producer. Through his production company, Midnight Theatricals, he produced and directed his first original play, Afterglow, which opened in Summer 2017, ran for 14 months Off-Broadway, and is currently enjoying productions across the globe. In 2019, he produced the Off-Broadway productions of the cult hit musical, We Are The Tigers, and his second play, safeword. He directed and choreographed two dance films, The Greatest City in the World and in memoriam, the latter being a 30-minute, site specific solo, shot in a single, continuous take. In 2022, he directed a new production of Afterglow in Los Angeles and his new production is currently playing in London. Originally from Chevy Chase, MD, Asher received his Bachelor’s Degree in Dance and Theater from Bard College and his Masters in Fine Arts in Dance from The George Washington University. Asher is a cofounder of The Stage, Tel Aviv’s premier English language performing arts organization, serving as its first Artistic Director from 2013 to 2016. He served on the Advisory Board of the Fisher Center at Bard from 2016 to 2022. Asher lives in New York City with his cats, his husband Mati and his partner Stefano. @dancingasher



(Liza) is a native of Philadelphia currently residing in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. Her Off-Broadway credits include Flex at Lincoln Center Theater, sandblasted at Vineyard Theatre, Fat Ham (short term u/s) at The Public. Regionally she’s worked at Miami New Drama (Create Dangerously), The Guthrie (Blues for an Alabama Sky and The Bluest Eye), Two River Theatre (Wine in the Wilderness, Seven Guitars and King Hedley II), Chicago Shakespeare Theater (Romeo and Juliet), The Geva (The Magician’s Daughter), Baltimore Center Stage (Skeleton Crew), TheaterWorks Hartford (Sunset Baby), La Jolla Playhouse/Berkeley Repertory Theatre (The Last Tiger in Haiti) and Northern Stage (It's a Wonderful Life, a radio play and The Mountaintop). Film/TV credits include “The Equalizer,” “American Rust,” “The Blacklist,” “Eye Candy,” “The Knick," and shorts Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, Everything Absolutely and But Rosita, I love you. MFA in Acting, The New School for Drama; BS in Mathematics, Spelman College. brittanybellizeare.com



(Kevin) recently completed shooting the film “On Swift Horses” opposite Jacob Elordi and Daisy Edgar-Jones. He was last seen onstage starring in Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors at New World Stages. He is best known for creating several memorable roles in such Broadway shows as Tuck Everlasting and Newsies (Drama League Award nominations). On television, he has appeared in “The Other Two” (HBO Max), “The Undoing” (HBO), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon), and “Looking” (HBO).



(Scarlett) is so excited to join this amazing cast of Scarlett Dreams! NYC: We Are The Tigers, Powerline Road, Between the Sea and Sky, National Tour: Annie. BFA from The Boston Conservatory. In addition to theatre, Caroline is the Founder and Managing Director of /impact/ Group Fitness, a body-neutral fitness studio that focuses on the value of mental health as much as physical health. Endless thanks to Asher for bringing her along for the ride from day one. @carolinelellouche @impactgroupfitness



(Milo). Off-Broadway debut! Broadway/Tours: Holiday Inn (OBC), Pippin (First National) Regional: Ain’t Misbehavin’(Crossroads Theatre Company), Red Velvet (Richard Burton Theatre) TV: “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon). Training: Royal Welsh College Of Music & Drama. Love to my family, friends and team at Red Letter Entertainment. @borrisanthonyyork



(Set Design). NYC & Off Broadway: Dig (Primary Stages), Arden of Faversham (Red Bull Theater), The Knight of the Burning Pestle (Fiasco Theater, Red Bull), Seven Deadly Sins(Tectonic Theater Project), The Gospel According to Heather (AMAS Musical Theatre) Dropping Gumballs on Luke Wilson (Working Theater), Malvolio, Seize the King, The Bacchae, Antigone, The Three Musketeers, Macbeth, The Tempest, Dutchman (Classical Theatre of Harlem), Ajijaak on Turtle Island(New Victory Theatre), Midnight at the Never Get (York Theatre Company). Selected Regional: Private Jones (Goodspeed & Signature Theatre), Our Town(Dallas Theater Center), Dial M for Murder (Geva Theatre & Dallas Theater Center), A Raisin in the Sun (Two River Theatre), The Tempest (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), Radio Golf (Everyman Theatre), Small (People’s Light). Designs for A$AP Rocky, National Geographic, Big Apple Circus, Sotheby’s, 2020 Summer Olympics. www.cjswaderdesign.com



(Costume Design). Broadway: Oh, Hello; If/Then; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Recent Off-Broadway: Indecent (Vineyard Theatre), Dear Evan Hansen, The Way We Get By (Second Stage), The Robber Bridegroom (Roundabout Theatre), The Tempest, Into The Woods (Shakespeare in the Park), Pretty Filthy (The Civilians), Our Lady of Kibeho (Signature), and Yardbird (Apollo Theater). Recent Regional Theater and Opera: Don Giovanni (Santa Fe Opera), La bohéme (Opera Theater of Saint Louis), Another Word For Beauty (The Goodman Theater), and Othello (Shakespeare DC). In New York her additional designs have been seen at Playwrights Horizons, Second Stage, Lincoln Center, MCC, Atlantic Theater Company, Rattlestick, The Women's Project, and many more. MFA: Yale University.



(Lighting Design). Off-Broadway: Make Me Gorgeous; Small; ¡Americano!; Disney's Winnie The Pooh; Emojiland; Stranger Sings; Midnight at the Never Get (Drama Desk nomination); Arms and The Man; Candida; Mrs. Warren's Profession; Caesar & Cleopatra; Safeword; Accidentally Brave; We Are The Tigers; Red Roses, Green Gold; The Woodsman; Afterglow; A Dog Story. London: It Happened in Key West. Regional: SuperYou, Denis DeYoung's Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Bikinis!, Romeo & Juliet, Twelfth Night, Midsummer, Macbeth, Hamlet. JamieRoderick.com



(Projection Design) is a Queens-based video and scenic designer. Selected designs include Tommy and Me (Bucks County Playhouse), Five Guys Named Moe (Fulton Theatre), The Adult in the Room (Victory Gardens Theater), Shedding Load (59E59), Farragut North (Hudson Guild), Dutchman (Secret Theater), SubUrbia (Hudson Guild). Selected associate and assistant design credits include Broadway: Pictures from Home, The Piano Lesson, Mr. Saturday Night, Harry Connick Jr…., Derren Brown: Secret. Off-Broadway: A Sign of the Times (New World Stages), Hamlet (The Public), Semblance (NYTW), Bella Bella (MTC). Opera: The Shining (Lyric Opera of Kansas City), Tristan und Isolde (Santa Fe Opera), M. Butterfly (Santa Fe Opera). See his work: @pacellistudios.



Alex Mackyol

(Sound Design) is an established sound designer and engineer in Los Angeles, and is the CEO & Co-Artistic Director of Keane Productions, LLC. Alex has designed and engineered sound for numerous productions and clients around the country, including work for theaters, theme parks, cruise lines, concerts, and albums. Notable theatrical work includes the world premieres of the Ovation-winning productions of Shooting Star: A Revealing New Musical, The Dodgers and Recorded In Hollywood. Alex and Keane Productions are also responsible for the recording and producing of the LA premiere of Comfort Women: A New Musical, which premiered at LATC in 2019.

