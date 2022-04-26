American Premiere of GOLDEN SHIELD Begins Previews Tonight at MTC

Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Golden Shield, written by Anchuli Felicia King (White Pearl) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone at MTC), begins performances tonight at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). Opening night is Tuesday, May 17.

Golden Shield's ensemble cast features Cindy Cheung, Fang Du, Kristen Hung, Daniel Jenkins, Michael C. Liu, Max Gordon Moore, Ruibo Qian and Gillian Saker.

From international playwright Anchuli Felicia King comes a riveting new play about loyalties, intrigue and the delicate art of translation. When enterprising American lawyer Julie Chen files a class-action lawsuit involving a multinational technology corporation and the Chinese government, she hires her strong-minded sister Eva as her translator. But what compromises will they make in order to win? And can they put aside their past differences to speak the same language? Directing this fast-paced production is May Adrales (Vietgone).

The show's creative team includes dots (scenic design), Sara Ryung Clement (costume design), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (lighting design), Charles Coes & Nathan A. Roberts (original music & sound design), Tom Watson (hair & wig design), Ka-Ling Cheung (vocal coach), and Alyssa K. Howard (production stage manager).

Major support for Golden Shield is provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation as part of The Sloan Initiative: Setting the Stage for Science and Technology. Additional support is provided by the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.

MTC has also announced two special performances during the run of Golden Shield:

Wednesday, May 4 is Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Night, which will include a talkback following the 7:00pm performance of Golden Shield.

On Wednesday, May 11, following the 7:00pm performance there will be a Sloan panel discussion that will address internet surveillance, the global and legal impacts of internet firewall technology, and other technological themes in the play.

HEALTH AND SAFETY INFORMATION

Proof of vaccination and a Valid ID will be required to enter the theatre. Masks must be worn at all times. For up to date COVID protocols, go to www.manhattantheatreclub.com/protocols/.

MTC SUBSCRIPTIONS AND PATRON MEMBERSHIPS

To join MTC's season of plays as a Subscriber or a Patron, call the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050 or go to www.manhattantheatreclub.com.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Â·WEEK OF APRIL 25: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinee on Sunday at 2PM.

Â·WEEK OF MAY 2: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2PM. The Wednesday, May 4 performance is AAPI Night.

Â·WEEK OF MAY 9: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM.

Â·WEEK OF MAY 16: Wednesday and Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM. The opening night performance on Tuesday, May 17 is at 6:30PM.

Â·WEEK OF MAY 23: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM.

Â·WEEK OF MAY 30: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7PM; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2PM. The 1PM performance on Wednesday, June 1 is an Education Matinee.

Â·WEEK OF JUNE 6: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7PM; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM.

ABOUT MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB

MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over more than four decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 27 Tony Awards, 40 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). How I Learned to Drive is currently playing at MTC's Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.