Amas Musical Theatre Salon To Present A LIFE IN THE ARTS: A VISION FOR A BETTER WORLD

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Amas Musical Theatre and The Amas Song Salon will offer a special event - part of the company’s celebratory 59th Anniversary Season. “A Life in the Arts: A Vision for a Better World” an evening with a new generation of performing artists, will be held on Tuesday, October 13 in a sky-high Manhattan studio/party space (630 Ninth Avenue – Suite 1400).

The evening will begin at 6pm with cocktails and supper, followed by the presentation at 7:30pm. Tickets are $140 (tax deductible as allowed law) and may be purchased online at www.amasmusical.org or by calling 212-563-2565. This is a one-time event and the seating is limited. All proceeds to benefit Amas Theatre and Education Programs.

Many of our new generation of performing artists began a lifelong love affair with the arts in their youth, and that learning experience has shaped their lives. The skills, poise, self-confidence and professional discipline developed in their formative years affect not only their path to adulthood but serve to create a more equitable and compassionate society. Meet today’s young artists working in the theatre today - the performers, actors, creators, and teachers – who exemplify the best that the humanities can inspire.

Directed by Amas Associate Christopher Scott, and music directed by Michael Friedman, the artists sharing their experiences will be Briana Carlson Goodman (Ragtime, Les Misérables), Jamiel Burkhart (Hop Hop Cinderella), Jewell Noel (Mean Girls) and Nik Mucha (Skeleton Crew).

The Amas Song Salon series, from New York’s award-winning Amas Musical Theatre, is designed to present up-close and personal soirees celebrating the Broadway songbook and some of its brightest talents in a relaxed environment. Intimate, entertaining and informative.

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