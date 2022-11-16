Alison Fraser to Lead STRANGER INTERLUDES Industry Reading at Boundless Theater

Boundless Theater announced has that Stranger Interludes, a new play by David James Parr, will receive an industry reading on Friday, November 18th at The Dramatists Guild Foundation, directed by Amanda Bearse ("Married... with Children", Billy Eichner's Bros).

The cast of Stranger Interludes will feature two-time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser (First Daughter Suite, The Divine Sister), Robbie Simpson ("General Hospital", "The Breakdown with Robbie" podcast), Patrick Ball, Brenna Palughi (A Time To Kill), James Wells, and Joleen Wilkinson ("The Path"). Casting is by Pat McCorkle, CSA.

Stranger Interludes is a contemporary dark comedy which examines issues of gender inclusivity, drug addiction, and mental health within the delicate balance of a family beset by dysfunction, upset by a series of revelations, and reset by the fateful intersection with two strangers. Borne from Evie, a much-married would-be stage actress recently diagnosed with early dementia, and an absent father, three siblings (Jessica, Jamie, and Jakey) are fused by their troubled familial roots and their own secret language, wielding their secrets like weapons, using their neuroses as armor, and striving for a deeper connection which only arrives through their brush with two strangers: Austin, a mutable drifter with a secret past and Chance, the mysterious young man whom their mother has employed to write her dubious memoirs.

ABOUT BOUNDLESS THEATER

Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders) is an inclusive live entertainment production, theatrical installation series & talent booking agency, presenting exclusively curated, boutique shows from unique talents in unconventional spaces. The project is an original concept created and produced by entrepreneurs Tommaso Cartia & Daniela Pavan, founders of NYC-based multimedia production & creative agency Creative Point-On, in collaboration with award-winning playwright David James Parr.

Boundless Theater joint ventures with producer & actor James Wells for the production of Stranger Interludes.



BIOGRAPHIES

(Director). After graduating The Neighborhood Playhouse under Sanford Meisner, Amanda began her professional acting career in New York on "All My Children". In Los Angeles, she co-starred in the cult horror film Fright Night opposite Chris Sarandon, followed by another classic, playing Marcy D'Arcy on Fox's "Married...With Children". There she stepped behind the camera, launching her directing career in episodic television. Numerous decades of sitcoms and sketch comedies later, Amanda currently divides her time between Hollywood, New York, & Palm Springs. After 40 years in entertainment, Amanda made her off-Broadway directing, as well as acting debut with Party Face in 2017, coming full circle with her work in theater.

(Playwright). David's plays Slap & Tickle, Pluto Is Listening, Albee Damned, and Enough About Me have been produced all across the U.S. including Chicago, Dallas, New York, Provincetown and St. Petersburg. His play Mimi at The 44th Parallel was a Finalist in the 2019 Austin Film Festival's playwrighting competition. His play Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting premiered at the International Fringe Festival in New York City and has been subsequently made into a film which premiered at the 2019 Manhattan Film Festival, winning Best Dramatic Independent Feature.

is a two-time Tony Award nominee for playing Martha in The Secret Garden and Josefine in Romance/Romance. Other Broadway roles include Dorine in Tartuffe, Born Again, Helena in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Tessie Tura in Arthur Laurents' production of Gypsy starring Patti LuPone. She won the 2018 Callaway Award for Best Actress in a Classical Play for playing Lady Utterword in last Heartbreak House. To wide acclaim, Fraser played Big Mama in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at St. Clements. She originated the role of Sharon in Aaron Mark's monologue play Squeamish and Nancy Reagan and Betty Ford in Michael John LaChiusa's First Daughter Suite, both Off-Broadway, and both the recipient of multiple award nominations. She co-starred with Shirley Knight in the world premiere of Tennessee Williams' In Masks Outrageous and Austere and with Nathan Lane and Marion Seldes in the NY premiere of Terrence McNally's Dedication, or the Stuff of Dreams. Other Off- Broadway roles Alison has created include Trina in William Finn's March of the Falsettos and In Trousers, for which she also did vocal arrangements, Sister Walburga in Charles Busch's The Divine Sister, Arsinoè in David Ives's The School For Lies, and Miss Drumgoole in Todd Rundgren's Up Against It. She has performed at The George Street Playhouse many times, including opposite Shirley Knight in Arthur Laurents's last play, Come Back, Come Back, Wherever You Are. Film and TV credits include "Happy!", "Gotham", Happyish", "High Maintenance", "Between the Lions", "Law & Order: SVU", "Third Watch", The Thing About My Folks opposite Peter Falk and Paul Reiser, In the Blood, Family Games, Commentary, Socks & Bonds, Blowtorch, and The Sound of Silence opposite Austin Pendleton and Peter Sarsgaard.

is best known for playing Chad on ABC's "General Hospital" as well as roles on Hulu's "The Path", AMC's "Dietland", and SyFy's "Horror Movie". New York credits include the original productions of Afterglow at The Davenport Theater and Paradise Lost at Theatre Row as well as work with The Mint, The Gingold Group, and The Juilliard School. Regionally, Robbie has played leading roles at The Old Globe, Syracuse Stage, The Repertory Theater of St. Louis, Cape Playhouse, The Shakespeare Theater of New Jersey, Berkshire Theater Festival, among others. Robbie will be playing Tom in The Glass Menagerie at The Majestic Theater in February 2023. Directing credits include the National Tour and New York City premier of Charlie Brown Christmas which was featured in The New York Times, Newsweek, and Time Out as one of the top events of the holiday season with performances on NBC, FOX5, and PIX11 Morning Show. Additional directing and associate credits include the Broadway National Tours of Chicago and A Christmas Story, the LA production of Afterglow, Bright Star at Theater Aspen, Cabaret at Metropolis in Chicago among others. Robbie is the host of "The Breakdown" podcast available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Training includes a BFA from Syracuse University and an MFA from The Old Globe/ USD.

is a 2022 grad from Yale School of Drama. Select theatre credits include: The Collection; The Lover (Shakespeare Theatre Company); All My Sons (Repertory Theater of St. Louis); Cat on a Hot Tin Roof; The Passion of Theresa Rae King; Fashionistas: A Narcissistic Love Story; Dial M for Murder (Triad Stage); Sex With Strangers (Theatreworks Hartford/Theater Aspen); Red Speedo; We Are Proud to Present; Dolls House (Yale Cabaret).

Broadway: A Time To Kill. New York: Sarah in Scared of Sarah (La Mama), Naked in a Fishbowl and King Lear (Cherry Lane). Regional: Small Mouth Sounds (Tour), World Builders (CATF), Phedre, Orlando, Three Sisters (Yale). TV & Film: "The First Lady", "High Maintenance", "The Family", "Mysteries of Laura", "Royal Pains", "Mozart in the Jungle", Synechdoche, NY, Hannahs, The Enclave. She is Artistic Director of the theater company, Virago, and is a proud company member of The Actor's Center in NYC. MFA Yale School of Drama.

JAMES WELLS

hails from a small town with big ambitions and is fulfilling a personal goal by presenting a bold new piece of theatre to the New York Community. Having performed in NYC and all over the country in shows like The Rocky Horror Show, The Drowsy Chaperone, Hairspray, and many more; he proudly takes this next step to sponsor theatrical development and showcase the work of fellow artists that he so passionately believes in.

is a Washington Heights based actor, singer and VO artist. She has collaborated with David James Parr in development and production a number of times, most notably in his Dallas (Watertower Theater) productions of Mimi at the 44th Parallel and Pluto is Listening. Joleen has worked in play development with numerous companies, including The Lark, New Dramatists, Salt Lake Acting Company, and NYU's Department of Dramatic Writing, where she is an actor in Suzan Lori Parks' class, Loving the Living Playwright. She appeared at the Eugene O'Neill Playwright's Conference as Laura in Kate Tarker's Laura and the Sea. NYC credits include Joe Tracz's Song for a Future Generation and Bea Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table and Megan Monaghan Rivas' Three Musketeers 1941. Always a pleasure to return to the land of DJP's imagination.