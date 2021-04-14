Alia Jones-Harvey to Take Part in ORAL HISTORY PROJECT Presented by The League of Professional Theatre Women

The League of Professional Theatre Women will present an Oral History Project event with the 4-time Tony Award-nominated producer Alia Jones-Harvey on Monday, May 24 at 6pm on Zoom. Admission to the event is FREE. Please RSVP HERE. The interview with Ms. Jones-Harvey will be pre-recorded, and will be followed by a live Q&A.

The Oral History Project is an ongoing program of the League of Professional Theatre Women that chronicles and documents the contributions of significant theatre women in all fields. Founded and produced for 26 years by the late Betty Corwin, the Oral History Project is currently produced for the League by Ludovica Villar-Hauser. For the second installment in the Oral History Project's 2020-21 season, the Olivier Award Winning and 4-time Tony Award-nominated producer Alia Jones-Harvey will talk about her career with two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage.

The League of Professional Theatre Women's Oral History Project has previously featured interviews with such notables as Billie Allen, Kia Corthron, Tyne Daly, Carmen de Lavallade, Christine Ebersole, Angela Lansbury, Baayork Lee, Laura Linney, Patti LuPone, Frances McDormand, Bebe Neuwirth, Chita Rivera, Daryl Roth, Mercedes Ruehl, Paula Vogel, Lynn Nottage, Micki Grant, among many other theatrical legends. Each year, three theatre women are selected to be interviewed, by the interviewer of their choice, to discuss their lives and careers. The video recordings of these interviews are then preserved as part of the Oral History Project. The tapes are then housed in The New York Public Library's Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.