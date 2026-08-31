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Alex Winter Will Lead INCIDENT AT VICHY Off-Broadway in Spring 2027

The production will be directed by Kanika Asavari Vaish, and will feature a group of actors of different races and genders.

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Alex Winter Will Lead INCIDENT AT VICHY Off-Broadway in Spring 2027

Alex Winter will lead an off-Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s Incident at Vichy next spring, Deadline reports. The production will be directed by Kanika Asavari Vaish, and will feature a group of actors of different races and genders, replacing the previously all-male cast.

Winter will both star in and produce the one-act play. He most recently appeared on Broadway in Waiting For Godot in 2025, in the role of Vladimir.

Additional casting, production dates and venue for Incident at Vichy are to be announced. Small Boat Productions produces.

Read the original story on Deadline.

About Incident at Vichy 

Incident at Vichy is a one-act play written in 1964 by Arthur Miller. It depicts a group of men who have been detained in Vichy France in 1942; they are being held for their "racial" inspection by German military officers and Vichy French police. 

The play premiered on Broadway on December 3, 1964, at the ANTA Washington Square Theatre in New York City. The production closed on May 7, 1965, after 32 performances. The cast included Michael Strong as LeBeau, Stanley Beck as Bayard, Paul Mann as Marchand, and David J. Stewart as Monceau. A London production in 1966 at the Phoenix Theatre starred Alec GuinnessAnthony Quayle and Nigel Davenport.

Miller adapted the play for a 1973 television production directed by Stacy Keach and starring Andy Robinson, Burt Freed, Harris YulinRichard Jordan and René Auberjonois.

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