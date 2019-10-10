Alex Riad's THE WILD PARROTS OF CAMPBELL Will Premiere at Cherry Lane Studio Theatre

The NOW Collective and Michael DiMino will present the World Premiere of The Wild Parrots of Campbell, written by Alex Riad (The Floor is Lava at La MaMa/Best Play at the 2017 Planet Connections Festival) and directed by Padraic Lillis (NYIT Outstanding Director Award for Lindsay Joy's play Rise and Fall of a Teenage Cyberqueen) at the Cherry Lane Studio Theatre (38 Commerce Street, New York, NY 10014), December 4-21.

Performances will be on Wednesday, December 4 at 7pm, Thursday, December 5 at 7pm, Friday, December 6 at 7pm, Saturday, December 7 at 7pm, Sunday December 8 at 2pm, Tuesday, December 10 at 7pm, Wednesday, December 11 at 7pm, Thursday, December 12 at 7pm, Friday, December 13 at 7pm, Saturday, December 14 at 7pm, Sunday, December 15 at 2pm, Tuesday, December 17 at 7pm, Wednesday December 18 at 7pm, Thursday, December 19 at 7pm, Friday, December 20 at 7pm, and Saturday, December 21 at 7pm. Tickets ($30) are available for advance purchase at www.cherrylanetheatre.org. The performance will run approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission.

In a rundown house of a California suburb, a group of loser twenty-something roommates find their slacker existence threatened when one of the friends invites a girl he met online to move in, igniting tensions and digging up the home's past familial trauma.

The cast will feature Adrian Burke (Word Play at NYTW; host of La Mezcla podcast), John DiMino (The Floor is Lava at La MaMa/Planet Connections; Lured at Theater for the New City), Domenica Feraud* (Rinse, Repeat at Pershing Square Signature Center; Law & Order: SVU), Evan Hall (Orange is the New Black on Netflix; Mars on National Geographic), and Kasey Lee Huizinga (Riot Antigone at La MaMa; All The Other Kids Ran Away with The Shelter) with Lighting Design by Katy Atwell (Assistant Designer for Moulin Rouge! on Broadway; In the Event of My Death with Stable Cable Lab Co.), Set Design by Sean Gorski, and Costume Design by Natalie Loveland (Holiday House with Mason Holdings; Stowaway at Classic Stage Company/Trusty Sidekick). The Production Stage Manager will be Emma Hogan. *Actor appearing courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You