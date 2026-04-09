Alex Newell, Ryann Redmond and More to Join DREAMERS ON FIRE Concert

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Dreams will present Dreamers on Fire, a one-night-only alumni concert event celebrating the talent of Broadway Dreams artists who have gone on to light up stages on Broadway and beyond. Taking place on Monday, April 20, 2026, at The Cutting Room (44 E 32nd St), doors open at 7:00 PM with the concert beginning at 7:30 PM. The evening reunites past and present Dreamers for a high-energy performance of songs they love, celebrating the community they’ve built together as Broadway Dreams marks its 20th Anniversary. Tickets are now on sale here.

The concert will feature an all-star lineup of Broadway Dreams alumni including Tony Award-winning guest star and Broadway Dreams board member, Alex Newell (Shucked, “Glee”), Tony Award nominee Sidney Dupont (Paradise Square), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Heated Rivalry the Musical), Olivia Hardy (Heathers the Musical), Samantha Pollino (Chess), Brett Gray (MJ The Musical, “Star Trek: Prodigy”), Ari Groover (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), Jeff Gorti (Chicago), Rachel Webb (& Juliet), Grace Slear (Queen of Versailles), Rico LeBron (Swept Away), Jason Goldston (Frozen, Wicked: For Good), Tristan Hill (Wicked), Thea Erichsen (Disney’s Moana), Ginna Le Vine (The Sunlit Night), Samantha Gorjanc (Ragtime), Grace Conrad (Moulin Rouge!), Sarah Stipe (“The Thing About Pam”), Ann-Eliza Canning-Skinner (Jesus Christ Superstar), Nicole Hood (Dracula), and Amy Bransky (A Christmas Carol).

Proceeds from Dreamers on Fire will directly benefit Broadway Dreams’ scholarship fund, helping provide life-changing training opportunities to aspiring performers from all backgrounds.

Presented by Broadway Dreams, an internationally recognized performing arts training program dedicated to mentoring the next generation of artists, this special event highlights the organization’s ongoing commitment to accessibility, excellence, and career development in the arts. The evening will feature musical direction by Jason Goldston, choreography by Thea Erichsen, and is produced by Ryan Ratelle.

Tickets for Dreamers on Fire are $100 for VIP table seating, $50 for General Table Seating, and $30 for standing room, and are available online. Proceeds from the evening will directly benefit Broadway Dreams’ scholarship fund, helping provide life-changing training opportunities to aspiring performers from all backgrounds.