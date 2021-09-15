Alejandro Cerrudo's IT STARTS NOW Comes to The Joyce Theater This Month

The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) will present its first world premiere of the season with award-winning choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo and his newest evening-length work, It Starts Now. The Joyce Theater Productions and Alejandro Cerrudo Co-Production, which pushes contemporary vocabulary and its dancers to unprecedented heights, will play The Joyce Theater from September 28-October 3. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Following a decade of international choreographic commissions, Pacific Northwest Ballet's Resident Choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo will simultaneously premiere his first production and make his Joyce debut as an independent choreographer with the evening-length It Starts Now. Featuring artists hand-selected by Cerrudo and drawing on his unique movement style and breadth of knowledge as dancer and choreographer, the evening breaks theatrical barriers in a heightened exploration of the nonlinear nature of time. Cerrudo captures the moments in life to which both artists and audience can relate-moments that seem to stretch the human concept of time, from the suspended moment before a first kiss to the sensation of accelerated time when enjoying the best that life has to offer. It Starts Now is an invitation to the audience to be fully engaged in with what they are watching and what it makes them feel, for that is the only way to live in the present moment and experience true presence.