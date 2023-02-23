Actors Shakespeare Company Presents Geoffrey Owens In NOW I AM ALONE
All proceeds will go to the Episcopal Actors Guild, celebrating 100 years of service to the theater community.
The Actors Shakespeare Company, now in its 23rd season, will present acclaimed actor Geoffrey Owens' (Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, "The Cosby Show") solo show "Now I am Alone," a selection of Shakespeare's soliloquies, on Monday April 3rd at 7:30pm at the Episcopal Actors Guild.
Seating is extremely limited. Tickets are a $20 donation. All proceeds will go to the Episcopal Actors Guild, celebrating 100 years of service to the theater community. Audience members must wear a mask.
The Episcopal Actors Guild is located at 1 East 29th Street, New York City. For further information or to reserve a seat, visit the Actors Shakespeare's website at www.ascnj.org or call (201) 577-1615.
