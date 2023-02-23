Actors Shakespeare Company Presents Geoffrey Owens In NOW I AM ALONE

The Actors Shakespeare Company, now in its 23rd season, will present acclaimed actor Geoffrey Owens' (Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, "The Cosby Show") solo show "Now I am Alone," a selection of Shakespeare's soliloquies, on Monday April 3rd at 7:30pm at the Episcopal Actors Guild.

Seating is extremely limited. Tickets are a $20 donation. All proceeds will go to the Episcopal Actors Guild, celebrating 100 years of service to the theater community. Audience members must wear a mask.

The Episcopal Actors Guild is located at 1 East 29th Street, New York City. For further information or to reserve a seat, visit the Actors Shakespeare's website at www.ascnj.org or call (201) 577-1615.