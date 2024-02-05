Access Initiatives Launched For Fiasco Theater's PERICLES at Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company and Fiasco Theater have announced new accessibility initiatives for the upcoming run of Fiasco Theater’s Pericles. Performances will begin on Thursday February 8, 2024, with opening night set for Monday February 26. The run will conclude on Sunday March 24, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

CHILDCARE MATINEES

Sunday February 18, Sunday February 25, Sunday March 3

In Partnership with Broadway Babysitters and PAAL

In order to support caregivers who may wish to attend, audience members for Pericles can sign up for free childcare during select performances. Advance sign-up is required, as space is limited. People interested in requesting care should go to this link: https://app.cleverwaiver.com/render/templateByRefId/65aedbc5803bd4ac8efc174d.

Once their childcare spot is confirmed, they will be sent a link to buy tickets and will be sent a special discount code in Fiasco and CSC’s ongoing efforts to help make theater more affordable for caregivers.

OPEN & CLOSED CAPTIONING

Closed Captioning available at all performances.

Open Captioning performances on March 18 & 19

All performances of Fiasco Theater’s Pericles will have closed captioning available on any personal smart device, made possible by GlobeTitles. Patrons will be given a URL and access to free WiFi in order to follow along on their own devices. Additionally, the production will have two open captioned performances on Monday March 18 at 7pm and Tuesday March 19 at 7pm Closed captions can be turned on or off by the viewer, at their discretion, and will be available at all performances of Pericles with the use of a personal smart device. Open captions are always visible and cannot be turned on or off. The two performances with open captions will have video screens near the stage that will display the text alongside the performance.

AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETATION

Saturday March 9 at 2pm

An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be held on Saturday March 9 at 2pm. Interpretation will be provided by Hands On, an organization dedicated to providing access to the performing arts to Deaf and hard of hearing communities. Hands On is a nonprofit arts service organization whose mission is to provide the services, information, and resources necessary to ensure the Deaf community's active participation in New York's cultural mainstream through the provision of high-quality artistic interpreted theater, dance, performance art and literature. For more information, please visit Handson.org

Hands On has been around since 1982 and has been working with CSC since the 2021 production of Assassins. Other theaters that Hands On has worked with throughout the years include The Public Theater, Roundabout Theater, New Victory, Disney's Aladdin, Parade, and the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular, to name a few.

The access initiatives for Fiasco Theater’s Pericles are generously sponsored by Thomas M Neff. Fiasco thanks all those who helped make the access initiatives possible, including TDF/TAP, and a grant in honor of Jacqueline Hess, from her daughter, who made closed captioning possible.

Pericles takes the Prince of Tyre on a Mediterranean adventure full of riddles, betrayals…and pirates! From confident leader to yearning lover to seeker of meaning, our hero in this Shakespearean tragicomedy will be brought to life on the CSC stage by the inventive Fiasco Theater, who have previously delighted New York audiences with inspired interpretations of Cymbeline and Into the Woods. The Fiasco Theater ensemble brings music, poetry, and a completely new way of seeing one of the Bard’s most complex characters.

Pericles was written by William Shakespeare and will be directed by Fiasco’s Co-Artistic Director and co-founder, Ben Steinfeld. The cast of Fiasco Theater’s Pericles will include Jessie Austrian (Fiasco’s Cymbeline & Into the Woods), Noah Brody (Fiasco’s Merrily We Roll Along, CSC’s As You Like It), Paul L. Coffey (“Blue Bloods,” Fiasco’s Cymbeline), Tony Award nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie, CSC’s Assassins), Devin E. Haqq (Fiasco’s Measure for Measure & Knight of the Burning Pestle), Ben Steinfeld (Fiasco’s Into the Woods, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), Paco Tolson (Vietgone, Fiasco and CSC’s Twelfth Night), Tatiana Weschler (Mr. Saturday Night, Penelope), and Emily Young (Fiasco’s Cymbeline, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The performance schedule for Fiasco Theater’s Pericles is Tuesdays through Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Sunday, March 17. There will be an added matinee on Wednesday March 13 at 2pm.

Masks are now optional, but encouraged for all audience members. CSC will offer mask-mandated performances on Friday, February 16 at 7pm and Saturday, March 2 at 2pm.



