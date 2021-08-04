Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Abrons Arts Center Announces Fall 2021 Season

pixeltracker

The season opens with the return of Emily Johnson and Karyn Recollet's monthly ceremonial fires, now in their fourth year at Abrons.

Aug. 4, 2021  
Abrons Arts Center Announces Fall 2021 Season

Abrons Arts Center has announced its return to live programming, featuring its first season in over a year and a half.

The season opens with the return of Emily Johnson and Karyn Recollet's monthly ceremonial fires, now in their fourth year at Abrons, as well as jazz ensemble Onyx Collective's Holy Ground: Land of Two Towers, a sonic reflection commemorating the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

The rest of the season features presentations from My Projects Runway, Courtney Garvin, Christopher Currence, Carlos Rosales-Silva, Hyperlink Press, Sa'dia Rehman, Shirley Bruno, Ursula Eagly, Sibyl Kempson/7 Daughters of Eve Thtr. & Perf. Co., Molly Poerstel, ONEOFUS/The Panto Project, and Marguerite Hemmings and LaJuné McMillian.

Tickets to the Fall 2021 season are live now!

Learn more at https://www.abronsartscenter.org/.


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Chilina Kennedy Photo
Chilina Kennedy
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee

From This Author Stephi Wild