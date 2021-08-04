Abrons Arts Center Announces Fall 2021 Season

Abrons Arts Center has announced its return to live programming, featuring its first season in over a year and a half.

The season opens with the return of Emily Johnson and Karyn Recollet's monthly ceremonial fires, now in their fourth year at Abrons, as well as jazz ensemble Onyx Collective's Holy Ground: Land of Two Towers, a sonic reflection commemorating the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.



The rest of the season features presentations from My Projects Runway, Courtney Garvin, Christopher Currence, Carlos Rosales-Silva, Hyperlink Press, Sa'dia Rehman, Shirley Bruno, Ursula Eagly, Sibyl Kempson/7 Daughters of Eve Thtr. & Perf. Co., Molly Poerstel, ONEOFUS/The Panto Project, and Marguerite Hemmings and LaJuné McMillian.

Tickets to the Fall 2021 season are live now!

Learn more at https://www.abronsartscenter.org/.