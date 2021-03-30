Abingdon Theatre Company's Around The Table Reading Series Continues With THE INFERNO

Abingdon Theatre Company (Chad Austin, Artistic Director) will present a virtual reading of The Inferno, a new play by Chris Sherman on April 5th at 7pm ET via their YouTube channel. The reading is free. Please click HERE to find their channel.

Ben and Annie Sussman are a middle-aged couple on vacation in Florence, Italy during the worst heatwave in 20 years. Ben, facing the prospect of early retirement, is trying desperately to find his next big plan. To add to the mayhem, Annie's brother and his girlfriend join them just as Florence encounters a major blackout. This is the last fiery straw as tempers flare with the heat, property damage, and rampant anxiety. Will anyone survive The Inferno?

Directed by award winning director, James A. Rocco, the cast will feature Jordan Bennett (Cyrano, Shenandoah), Cynthia Ferrer (Elf the Musical, Happy Days A New Musical), Robert Mammana (How To Get Away With Murder, The Good Wife), Summer Minerva (Sylvia Rivera, Personhood) and Lyn Philistine (Spamalot, Gypsy).

Quote from Director, James A. Rocco: "The Abingdon is a safe space where you can dig in and start to shape a new play. Chris is a writer with a keen rhythm for comedy and this supportive atmosphere is exactly what she needed. The cast was great, and the final result is especially entertaining."

Abingdon Theatre Company was formed in 1993 by a group of theatre artists, eager for ongoing collaboration and greater control over their creative lives. Now, over 25 years later Abingdon has collaborated with over 200 playwrights including Tony Award Winner, V (Formerly Eve Ensler), Philip Dawkins, David Greenspan, Anne Bogart, James Lecesne, Michael Weller, Dominque Fishback, Charles Mee and many more. In recent years their annual galas have honored artists such as Bebe Neuwirth, Donna Murphy and Andrew Lippa. Recent productions include the New York Premieres of both Fruit Trilogy and The Gentleman Caller and the critically acclaimed Drama Desk Nominee, Get On Your Knees. The company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. They search for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. They are acutely aware of the theatre's power to unite disparate population groups through stories about common human interests and strive to shed light on a variety of perspectives.

Learn more at www.abingdontheatre.org.