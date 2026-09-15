AWKWARD TEENAGE YEARS to be Presented at FRIGID New York

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FRIGID New York in collaboration with Pale Girl Productions will present the September installment of their bi-monthly comedy storytelling show, Awkward Teenage Years on Thursday, September 24th at 7:30pm at UNDER St. Marks.

True stories about the most gloriously awkward times in our lives - our teenage years! Awkward Teenage Years brings you the best storytellers in NYC to relive their joys and traumas for your entertainment - let's laugh and reminisce together! Enjoy tales of first loves gone wrong, failing the big test, finding your tribe, learning hard lessons, and most importantly - coming of age.

Awkward Teenage Years on Thursday, September 24th will be hosted by Grant Bowen (NYC Fringe, The Story Collider) and feature stories by Carly Ann Filbin (Written in Brooklyn), Azhar Bande-Ali (Desi SNL), Ann Chun (Edinburgh Fringe), and Eleanor Ko (The Moth).

Tickets ($20 suggested price) are available for advance purchase at https://tickets.frigid.nyc/event/6897:26/ . The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission. Live stream tickets are also available at the same link above.

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