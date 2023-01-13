Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ASI WIND's INNER CIRCLE Extends for a Second Time Off-Broadway

Enter Asi Wind’s Inner Circle —the most personal magic show audiences have ever experienced.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Asi Wind's Inner Circle's limited engagement has been extended again to April 2, 2023.

The show plays at The Judson Theatre (243 Thompson Street) and opened on September 18. It was originally scheduled to end on January 1, extended to February 26, and now to April 2.

The show marks the New York producing debut of David Blaine with whom Asi has worked for 15 years. Blaine calls Asi his "favorite magician" and says that his act "is certain to have any crowd screaming, sometimes crying, and always inspired."

Penn & Teller, whom Asi fooled on their TV show, "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," said, "Asi is one of the best magicians we've ever seen. We love him. He's great. Go see him." Watch Asi fool Penn & Teller here; that appearance on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" garnered over 13 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched performances in the history of the show.

Enter Asi Wind's Inner Circle -the most personal magic show audiences have ever experienced. The moment they enter the theatre space, they become a part of the show. The unique setting intensifies the performance and creates a logic-defying experience that goes beyond magic. Audiences are not only witnesses to the magic; they become the magic itself. It is exhilarating, mysterious and hilarious. Now is the chance to join Asi Wind's unforgettable Inner Circle.

The show's creative team is John Lovick (Director), Adam Blumenthal (Production Designer) and ARCANA (Design Build). Jonathan Zencheck is Production Manager. Along with David Blaine, the show is produced by Arny Granat, Michael Cohl, and Winston C. Simone. KGM Theatrical is the General Manager. Marketing and Promotions is Leanne Schanzer Promotions (LSP), and Advertising is Situation Interactive.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

RUNNING TIME: The show is 70 minutes in length.

AGE MINIMUM: This show is recommended for children over the age of 10.

TICKETS and PLAYING SCHEDULE: Please visit asiwind.com or call the box office on

929.502.5652.




