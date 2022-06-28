A.R.T./New York Announces Fourth and Final Year of Funding for The New York Theater Program

The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York announced today that the Mellon Foundation has awarded the organization a fourth and final year of funding to administer the New York Theater Program, which will be distributed to the program's current grantees in July 2022, extending the current grant cycle through June 30, 2023.

"We are grateful for the opportunity, made possible by this generous and unanticipated funding from the Mellon Foundation, to provide NYTP grantees with this fourth and final year of funding during a time of ongoing uncertainty and financial challenge," said Risa Shoup, Co-Director of A.R.T./New York. "These small and mid-sized theatres offer new talent, techniques, and perspectives that make New York theatre a place for simultaneous entertainment, education, and community-building. A.R.T./New York remains committed to creatively and consistently responding to the needs of all our members and the non-profit theater community as we continue forward in these challenging times."

The New York Theater Program has been an important source of general operating funding for the nonprofit theatre community in New York City and is the largest and most competitive grant program offered by A.R.T./New York to date. Through this partnership, A.R.T./New York and Mellon aim to strengthen and support theatres across all five boroughs through general operating grants, which have benefitted as many as 40-50 theatre companies. Prior to this extension, awarded grants were for use over a three-year period, and paid out once a year upon receipt of a brief Interim Report.

"For nearly 25 years, NYTP has been a cornerstone of the theater ecosystem in New York City, and as one of Arts and Culture's longest-running initiatives, we are immensely proud of the network of theaters it has touched, the relationships we've built, and the vibrant and exciting productions that resulted from the support," said Emil J. Kang, program director for Mellon's Arts and Culture Program. "As we reflect on the program's many successes, we want to thank A.R.T./New York for their dedication in running this program over the last cycle; their advocacy and leadership have been invaluable to making NYTP a success."

A fourth-year extension of NYTP funding will provide current grantee theatres an additional year of financial stability as they rediscover a new normal in an ever-changing theatre landscape. They will remain at their current funding levels for this additional year. Furthermore, six presenting organizations funded directly by the Foundation in the most recent cycle will be extended through A.R.T./New York to ease their administrative burden.



A.R.T./New York feels privileged to be able to support all of its members, including the 35 NYTP grantees, who have worked so hard to do more than just survive over the last two years and will continue to do their part to push the industry forward.

The 2019 New York Theater Program Recipients include:

American Indian Artists, Inc. (AMERINDA)

Ars Nova

Big Dance Theater

Bluelaces Theater Company

Classical Theatre of Harlem

Clubbed Thumb

EPIC Players

HERE

JACK

Ma-Yi Theater Company

Musical Theatre Factory

National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO)

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

New Dramatists

New Georges

Noor Theatre

Ping Chong + Company

Pregones/PRTT

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

Repertorio Español

Siti Company

Soho Rep

The Billie Holiday Theatre

The Chocolate Factory Theater

The Lark

The Movement Theatre Company

The National Black Theatre

The Play Company

The Playwrights Realm

The Tank

The TEAM

Theater Breaking Through Barriers

Trusty Sidekick Theater Company

Urban Bush Women

Working Theater

WP Theater

In addition to the 36 2019 NYTP grantees, the following d performing arts institutions also received a fourth and final year of funding from the Mellon Foundation:

Harlem Stage

Performance Space New York

Hi-ARTS

The Bushwick Starr

Dixon Place

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club

ABOUT A.R.T./NEW YORK

The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York is the arts service organization dedicated to supporting New York City's vibrant and diverse community of nonprofit theatres. Founded in 1972, A.R.T./New York assists over 400 member theatres in managing their theatre companies effectively so they may realize their rich artistic visions and serve their diverse audiences well. Over nearly five decades, A.R.T./New York has earned a reputation as a leader in providing progressive services to our members-from shared office and rehearsal spaces to technical assistance programs for emerging theatres-which have made the organization an expert in the needs of the New York City nonprofit theatre community. A.R.T./New York supports nonprofit theatre companies in New York City by providing four core programs: Funding, Training, Space and Connections.

ABOUT THEMELLON FOUNDATION

The Mellon Foundation is the nation's largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Since 1969, the Foundation has been guided by its core belief that the humanities and arts are essential to human understanding. The Mellon Foundation believes that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and we believe that everyone deserves the beauty, transcendence, and freedom to be found there. Through our grants, we seek to build just communities enriched by meaning and empowered by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive.

Mellon makes grants in four core program areas: Arts and Culture; Higher Learning; Humanities in Place; and Public Knowledge. Learn more at mellon.org.

