ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL to Return Off-Broadway at The Actors Temple Theatre Beginning in October

After a sold-out debut in 2019 (at the Center for Jewish History), Anne Frank, a Musical, will return Off-Broadway at the Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036). Written by Jean-Pierre Hadida and adapted in English by Dylan Hadida, this musical has been highly recognized in France for the last ten years. After receiving critical acclaim for his 2019 Off-Broadway production, David Serero returns as the director and producer of this revival, also starring as Otto Frank. Anne Frank, a Musical, features 12 artists on stage to bring the poetry and music of Jean-Pierre Hadida.

David Serero was awarded the 2020 BroadwayWorld Award for Best Producer of a Musical and Best Performer (as Otto Frank).

Ten performances take place from October 11th to November 5th, 2023.

"I am deeply honored to bring back to New Yorkers this important musical, which was a success in 2019 with sold-out performances ending with a full standing ovation each night. Since the first time I watched this musical in 2009 in Paris, I fell in love with Jean-Pierre Hadida's gorgeous music and unique way of expressing Anne Frank's life, as well as the ones who lived with her while hiding. This theater piece includes emotive and gorgeous music that respects Anne Frank's character. This is a moving musical with a strong positive message for humanity and hope. It's a perfect way for everyone to know about Anne Frank, her legacy, and the Holocaust. I promise you that there is not a single dry eye in the audience," said Serero.

During the year 2021, the original cast recorded the world premiere Cast Album Recording of this musical (available on all platforms), and the video of the 2019 production is now available on VOD (vimeo.com/ondemand/annefrankamusical)

Anne Frank, a Musical plays ten performances at the Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenue), written by Jean-Pierre Hadida, directed & produced by David Serero, co-presented by Broadway Mad Production, Francine Disegni, Simon & Michal Kalfon.

Tickets are available on Click Here or 212.239.6200.

JEAN-PIERRE HADIDA (Composer-Lyricist-Book)

Jean-Pierre Hadida was born in 1960 in Oran, Algeria. When he was two, his family moved to Paris, France. As a teenager, he entered the Antony Conservatory of Music to study classical guitar with master Jean Mourat. Later, he was attracted by the piano and the infinite possibilities as he pursued his passion: musical composition. In the mid-80s, he produced a radio program called "Cocktail," working with famous artists such as Serge Gainsbourg, Jean-Jacques Goldman, and Foreigner. He started his advertising agency (Venise) as the creative director, working in Paris, Sao Paulo, New York, Miami, Houston, Madrid, and London. His work included campaigns for "Le Musée du Louvre," "Dior," "The Cannes film festival," and many others. He composed soundtracks for the movies: "Jardin de Bagatelle," directed by Barry Myers (1994), and "Timing," required by Pascal Elbé (1999), and has written music for over 500 radio and TV commercials. Jean-Pierre Hadida's first musical told the epic journey of Ulysses in "Ulysses, the Musical" (2002). In 2009, encouraged by Claude-Michel Schönberg (LES MISERABLES), he paid a heartfelt tribute to Anne Frank, putting her story into words and music in "Anne le Musical" at the Theatre du Gymnase in Paris (2008). Since then, he wrote and produced "Singing at the Bistro" at the Réservoir (2010) and in collaboration with Alicia Sebrien, "The Pirate and the Doll" (2013), and "School of Little Monsters" (2015) at the Comédie Bastille. This fruitful collaboration led to "Madiba the Musical" (2016), their latest work, which celebrates the life of Nelson Mandela. It was played at the Olympia Theatre in Paris and is now touring worldwide in its English version. In 2019, Anne Frank, a Musical, is making its New York debut.

He had a successful "Josephine Baker, the Musical" in Paris (2022), winning the 2023 Best female artist award. Aside from composing and producing, Jean-Pierre is also active as a digital painter. He designed the decors for "Madiba the Musical," "Abba Generation," and "Anne Frank, The Musical." His digital art has been exposed at Markowicz Fine Art in Miami, Florida, and Urban Gallery Paris.

David Serero is a critically acclaimed and awards-winner opera singer, actor, director, and producer. He has performed more than 2,500 performances in more than 45 countries, directed and produced nearly 100 theatrical productions, starred in over 100 films and TV series, recorded and produced over 100 albums, and played more than 50 lead and title roles (in several languages) from the opera, theatre, and musical repertoire. In New York, he starred Off-Broadway in iconic roles such as Shylock, Cyrano, Othello, Barabas, Yiddish King Lear, Don Giovanni, Figaro, Romeo, Nabucco, as well as new works such as Napoleon by Stanley Kubrick, Queen Esther, Anne Frank a Musical, among others. In his native Paris, he starred as Don Quixote (Man of La Mancha) and Happy Mac (Beggar's Holiday by Duke Ellington). He entered the prestigious Who's Who America for demonstrating outstanding achievements in the entertainment world and for the betterment of contemporary society. In 2019, he received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, the Morocco Day Distinguished Achievement Award, Trophy of the Culture of Morocco. Morocco's airline Royal Air Maroc named him among the fifteen most influential Moroccans worldwide. David is a member of the Recording Academy and the Television Academy and a voting member of both the Grammys and Emmys. In 2020, David Serero received the UNESCO Award for Diversity in Paris and became an Honorary Member of the United Nations of Arts and Science. In 2021, he won 4 BroadwayWorld Awards for Best Performer of the Decade, Best Producer of a Musical, Best Producer of a Play of the Decade, and Best Opera Singer of the Year. He was awarded the Certificate of Recognition by the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, for his contribution to the City's dynamic cultural landscape, enriching the vibrant performing arts sector, and uplifted and inspiring diverse New Yorkers. In 2021, his first documentary film on fashion designer Elie Tahari received nearly 100 film festival selections and won dozens of awards, including Best Director, Best Documentary, Best Fashion Documentary, and Best Producer. In 2022, he created the first national opera of Morocco: L'Opera Royal du Maroc (The Royal Opera of Morocco) www.davidserero.com