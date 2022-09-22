AMT Brings Guadalajara Musical Theater Students to NYC to Experience Working On Broadway

AMT Theater, led by veteran Broadway composer Al Tapper, and under the artistic direction of playwright and producer Tony Sportiello, announced that through a partnership founded by AMT Mexican liaison Laura Iniguez it will join forces with the Instituto de Desarrollo Artistico (The Artistic Development Institute or I.D.E.A) to provide nine musical theater students the opportunity to travel from Guadalajara, Mexico to New York City to experience theater making in the big apple, October 25th through October 30th.

The two organizations share a common objective to erase borders and develop young actors and actresses for the growth of a more inclusive industry and the fulfillment of dreams. The nine teenagers will have the opportunity to see Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, work alongside professionals in the theater district, learn how to audition and navigate the complex theatrical landscape of the city. They will also get the grand experience of performing on a New York City stage, utilizing the new AMT Theater at 354 West 45th Street. https://www.amttheater.org/the-nyc-experience



Beyond the Great White Way and across the border there are thousands of artists making theater happen. From actors, directors, and producers to sound technicians and costume designers, AMT has partnered with talented professionals deeply dedicated to their craft, in the beautiful city of Guadalajara, in Mexico. In 2009, AMT Theater committed to establishing partnerships with these Mexican artists, allowing the theater to take its shows to Spanish-speaking audiences and finding great success in doing so. AMT now aims to magnify those partnerships, creating new and exciting opportunities both in the United States and Mexico, utilizing the new AMT theater as a shared home, and working in tandem to build bridges through theater making.



Founded in 1969 by Mexican actress Ofelia Cano, the Instituto de Desarrollo Artistico (The Artistic Development Institute) has become one of the most recognized academies in Mexico, focused on the development of future talents, either for television or theatre, with the goal of becoming a platform for students to fulfill dreams and achieve the unimaginable.



AMT launched its first show in June of 2022, but its ties to Mexico go back more than a decade. Producer Al Tapper and Artistic Director Tony Sportiello have enjoyed a strong collaboration with Mexico and legendary director Mauricio Cedeno, resulting in three productions: Sessions, National Pastime and The Paparazzi - performed in Spanish on Guadalajara stages.



IDEA has the strong belief that the future generations need to be in touch with the

performing arts, since these are paramount for the progress towards proper human behavior and social sensitivity.



AMT Theater shares this belief, and serves as a regional theater right in the heart of Manhattan's theater district; creating new shows and new musicals, doing children's theater, cabaret, festivals, readings and more. It is a haven for actors, writers, directors, technicians, stagehands and audiences, and seeks to create exciting new work and become an integral piece of the Broadway community.